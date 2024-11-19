MLB News: Yankees manager Aaron Boone shares his thoughts on Luis Gil's AL Rookie of the Year triumph

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared his thoughts on Luis Gil’s impressive season after the pitcher received a significant honor in the MLB.

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil edged out Baltimore Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser in a tightly contested vote to claim the 2024 American League Rookie of the Year award, one of the most prestigious honors in MLB. Yankees manager Aaron Boone expressed his pride and satisfaction in a statement to the media.

Gil’s triumph is a story of perseverance and determination. After making his debut with the Yankees in 2021, showing glimpses of his potential, he faced a major setback with Tommy John surgery in 2022. Over the next two seasons, he appeared in just one major league game in 2022 and two in the minors in 2023 as he worked his way back.

Entering the 2024 season, Gil wasn’t part of the Yankees’ starting rotation or bullpen. However, his impressive preseason performances secured him a spot, filling the vacancy left by Gerrit Cole’s elbow injury.

“Congratulations to Luis on an amazing season,” Aaron Boone said, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “He worked so hard to put himself in a strong position heading into spring training after coming back from Tommy John surgery. Without a guarantee of a Major League spot, he absolutely kicked in the door this spring and went on to have a phenomenal rookie season. Luis continued to mature and develop all year and was one of the pillars of our rotation. I can’t wait to see what’s next for such a talented, young pitcher.”

Luis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees gives the ball to Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning during game two of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on August 17, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

A Bright Future in the Bronx for Gil

Gil’s performance in 2024 exceeded all expectations. He demonstrated exceptional strikeout ability but also showed areas for improvement, particularly in controlling walks. Enhancing his command will be crucial as the Yankees manage his workload in 2025, following a significant increase in innings pitched this year.

Looking ahead, Gil seems set to play a pivotal role in the Yankees’ MLB rotation. With his talent, he has the potential to become the second-best starter behind Gerrit Cole, though some performance fluctuations could occur as he continues to develop. For now, Gil and the Yankees can enjoy this well-earned recognition as they prepare for an exciting future.