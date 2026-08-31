Aston Villa vs Arsenal: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Premier League game on August 31, 2026

Aston Villa host Arsenal at Villa Park in Matchweek 2 of the 2026/27 Premier League season, with the champions looking to build on a winning start while Villa seek a response after a heavy defeat. Find out how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Aston Villa vs Arsenal Tournament Premier League Date Monday, August 31, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels USA Network, UNIVERSO Live Stream Fubo, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal in the USA

Aston Villa vs Arsenal will be broadcast live in the United States on USA Network, with coverage also available in Spanish on Universo.

For viewers who prefer to stream the game, the match can be watched online through Fubo, Universo Now and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

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Can I watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal for free?

Fubo offers a 5-day free trial that can be used to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal live in the USA. Eligible users can therefore sign up for the free trial and watch the game without paying during the trial period.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Aston Villa enter Monday’s meeting under immediate pressure after suffering a 4-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening weekend. Unai Emery‘s side managed just 27% possession and did not register a shot on target in that loss, leaving Villa without a point ahead of their first home game of the new Premier League campaign.

Kai Havertz of Arsenal during the Premier League 2026/27 match (Source: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

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The challenge could hardly be tougher. Arsenal began their title defense with a 3-0 win over newly promoted Coventry City, giving Mikel Arteta‘s team an early opportunity to make it two victories from two and establish momentum in the race to retain the Premier League crown. The Gunners are also playing their first league game away from home this season, making Villa Park an early test of their credentials.

For Villa, this is about more than simply correcting a poor result. The club are coming off a remarkable 2025/26 campaign in which they won the UEFA Europa League and finished fourth in the Premier League, earning Champions League football for the new season.

However, the squad has undergone significant changes during the summer, including the departure of Ollie Watkins to Al-Hilal. Watkins left Villa as the club’s record Premier League scorer with 91 goals, increasing the importance of how Emery’s new-look attack responds.

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Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Predicted Lineups

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Zion Suzuki; Ian Maatsen, Victor Lindelof, Pau Torres, Matty Cash; Boubacar Kamara, Leon Goretzka; George Hemmings, Emiliano Buendia, John McGinn; Nicolas Jackson.

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): David Raya; Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel Magalhaes, Yerson Mosquera, Ben White; Declan Rice, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Christos Tzolis, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka; Kai Havertz.

What time is the Aston Villa vs Arsenal match?

The match kicks off today, August 31, at 3:00 PM ET. The game will take place at Villa Park in Birmingham and is scheduled for 8:00 PM local time in England. Here are the start times across the main U.S. time zones:

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