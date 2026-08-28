Crystal Palace vs Manchester City: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Premier League game on August 28, 2026

Crystal Palace host Manchester City at Selhurst Park in Matchweek 2 of the 2026-27 Premier League season. City began the campaign with a comeback win, while Palace lost on the road. Find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Tournament Premier League Date Friday, August 28, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels USA Network Live Stream –

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City in the USA

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City will be available to watch in the United States on USA Network. There is no way to stream the Premier League match.

Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City for free?

There is no free legal option announced for Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City in the USA. Viewers can instead use a TV provider or live-TV streaming service that includes USA Network.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Crystal Palace and Manchester City enter Matchweek 2 looking to build very different narratives after the opening weekend. Palace began Pierre Sage’s tenure with a 2-0 defeat to Everton at Selhurst Park, while Manchester City started the Enzo Maresca era with a 2-1 comeback victory away to Bournemouth.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City (Source: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

City therefore arrives with three points already secured, while Palace needs a response in its first home fixture of the season. For them, the match is another early test of a squad undergoing a significant transition after Pep Guardiola‘s departure. Maresca has already overseen a winning competitive debut, but the visitors are still integrating several new players into the team.

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The club has also completed the signing of Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille for €95 million plus €5 million in add-ons, adding another major piece to a midfield that has changed considerably this summer.

Palace, meanwhile, has the chance to turn Selhurst Park into an early advantage rather than allow the opening-day defeat to set the tone. The Eagles are coming off an important period of change under Sage, who was appointed to build on the success achieved under Oliver Glasner.

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Crystal Palace vs Manchester City: Predicted Lineups

Crystal Palace (3-4-2-1): Dean Henderson; Takehiro Tomiyasu, Chris Richards, Jaydee Canvot; Tyrick Mitchell, Adam Wharton, Daichi Kamada, Daniel Munoz; Dwight McNeil, Eddie Nketiah; Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Josko Gvardiol, Abdukodir Khusanov, Ruben Dias, Rico Lewis; Marc Guehi, Elliot Anderson; Antoine Semenyo, Nico O’Reilly, Phil Foden; Erling Haaland.

What time is the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City match?

The Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City match kicks off Friday, August 28, at 3:00 PM ET at Selhurst Park. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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