What happens if PSG win, tie or lose vs Aston Villa today in 2026 UEFA Super Cup?

PSG and Aston Villa face off in the 2026 UEFA Super Cup with both clubs seeking a course-defining title.

Champions League winners PSG and Europa League champions Aston Villa square off this Wednesday, August 12, in the UEFA Super Cup. The match takes place at Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria, setting up a compelling final where both sides search for victory.

To add historical weight to the matchup, it is worth noting that despite being two historic European clubs, PSG and Aston Villa, which are without Emiliano Martinez, have only met twice in official competition.

Both matches took place in the 2024-25 Champions League quarterfinals. In the first leg, PSG earned a 3-1 victory in Paris, while Aston Villa secured a 3-2 win in England in the second leg. The aggregate score finished 5-4 in favor of PSG, sending the French club to the semifinals. That leaves each team with one win in their head-to-head history, though PSG claimed the overall tie.

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What happens if PSG win vs Aston Villa?

If PSG win, the French team claims the trophy and is crowned Super Cup champion, as this single-game showdown features the winners of Europe’s top competitions in the Champions League and the Europa League. It would mark the first title of the season for Luis Enrique’s squad, while Aston Villa would walk away empty-handed.

PSG celebrating the 2026 UCL title

What happens if PSG and Aston Villa tie?

The rule is straightforward. If the score remains level after 90 minutes, the match goes straight to a penalty shootout to decide the champion. No extra time will be played, meaning there will not be 30 additional minutes of play in the event of a draw—a rule fans have seen before.

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This rule applies for a second consecutive season, after last year’s UEFA Super Cup was decided directly by penalties following a tie, with Paris Saint-Germain claiming the title against Tottenham.

What happens if PSG lose vs Aston Villa?

If PSG lose to Aston Villa, the French team will leave without the title, allowing Unai Emery’s squad to capture the trophy in an unexpected upset over the two-time Champions League winners. Furthermore, over the last 26 finals, the Europa League champion has won on only eight occasions.