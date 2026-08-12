Why aren’t Ousmane Dembele, Fabian Ruiz starting today for PSG vs Aston Villa in 2026 UEFA Super Cup?

PSG will look to win the UEFA Super Cup against Aston Villa, and Luis Enrique has decided to start Ousmane Dembele and Fabian Ruiz on the bench.

PSG and Aston Villa will face off at Salzburg Stadion to determine who will ultimately claim the 2026 UEFA Super Cup. Luis Enrique has decided to start Ousmane Dembele and Fabian Ruiz on the bench following their participation in the 2026 World Cup.

To give them a little more rest, the two players could see some minutes later in the match if necessary. Maghnes Akliouche and Warren Zaïre-Emery will replace them.

This will be Luis Enrique’s starting XI: Matvey Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Warren Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Joao Neves; Maghnes Akliouche, Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

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PSG’s fate will be determined by whether they win, draw, or lose against Unai Emery’s side. Aston Villa will also be missing key players, as Ollie Watkins and Ezri Konsa will not play.

Fabian Ruiz of Paris Saint-Germain kisses the UEFA Champions League trophy.

Fighting for another UEFA Super Cup title

Paris Saint-Germain will fight for their second UEFA Super Cup title, looking to add another European trophy to their collection after winning their first back in August 2024. In that historic edition played at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy, the newly crowned Champions League winners mounted an agonizing late comeback to draw 2–2 against Tottenham Hotspur before triumphing 4–3 in a tense penalty shootout.

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Now returning as the reigning champions of Europe, the French powerhouse aims to duplicate that success and secure another Super Cup for their growing cabinet.

Dembele’s importance to the team

Ousmane Dembele enjoyed an explosive 2025–26 campaign with Paris Saint-Germain, emerging as one of the club’s most dangerous attacking weapons. Across 40 appearances in all competitions, the dynamic winger tallied 20 goals and 11 assists in 2,200 minutes of play.

His impact was felt most heavily on the biggest stages, where he registered 10 goals and 7 assists in 22 Ligue 1 matches, alongside 8 goals and 2 assists in 13 UEFA Champions League appearances to help propel PSG to continental glory.