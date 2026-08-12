PSG vs Aston Villa: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Super Cup game on August 12, 2026

PSG welcome Aston Villa to Stadion Salzburg for a high-stakes UEFA Super Cup showdown. With the Champions League and Europa League winners facing off for European silverware, here is how to catch every minute of the action live.

Match Summary Match PSG vs Aston Villa Tournament UEFA Super Cup Date Wednesday, August 12, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels CBS Sports Network, TUDN USA, Univision Live Stream Fubo, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, Paramount+

How to watch PSG vs Aston Villa in the USA

PSG vs. Aston Villa will be available to watch on CBS Sports Network, TUDN USA and Univision in the United States, giving viewers with a participating TV provider access to the UEFA Super Cup.

Fans have additional streaming options. Fubo, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, the TUDN App and ViX are also among the available streaming services for soccer coverage, while Paramount+ remains the direct option.

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Can I watch PSG vs Aston Villa for free?

Eligible new Fubo subscribers can watch PSG vs. Aston Villa for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial. It currently offers a free trial on select plans, and its CBS Sports Network page specifically provides access through a free trial.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa meet in the 2026 UEFA Super Cup with European silverware on the line at Stadion Salzburg in Austria. PSG qualified as the reigning Champions League winners after beating Arsenal on penalties in the 2025/26 final, while Aston Villa earned their place by defeating Freiburg in the Europa League final in May.

Marquinhos of Paris Saint-Germain (Source: David Lidstrom/Getty Images)

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For PSG, the match offers a chance to start the new European season by adding another trophy to an already historic run. Luis Enrique‘s side is looking to become only the second team in the modern era to win consecutive UEFA Super Cups, following Real Madrid’s back-to-back triumphs in 2016 and 2017.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, are returning to the Super Cup for only the second time in club history. Their previous appearance came in 1982/83, when they defeated Barcelona 3-1 on aggregate to lift the trophy. Unai Emery‘s team will now try to add another European title after winning the 2025/26 Europa League, which was Villa’s first European trophy since 1983.

The matchup also carries extra intrigue because these teams already produced a dramatic Champions League quarter-final in 2025. PSG advanced 5-4 on aggregate, winning the first leg 3-1 in Paris before Aston Villa won the return 3-2 at Villa Park. Villa’s comeback attempt ultimately fell short, but the tie demonstrated how competitive the matchup can be.

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PSG vs Aston Villa: Predicted Lineups

PSG (4-3-3): Matvey Safonov; Illia Zabarnyi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; João Neves, Vitinha, Dro Fernández; Ibrahim Mbaye, Senny Mayulu, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Marco Bizot; Matty Cash, Victor Lindelöf, Pau Torres, Ian Maatsen; João Gomes, Boubacar Kamara, McGinn; Emiliano Buendia, Alejandro Garnacho, Tammy Abraham.

Aston Villa head into this clash with notable absentees. Emiliano Martinez isn’t playing against PSG today as the Argentine goalkeeper was given time to rest after making it all the way to the World Cup final. Ollie Watkins and Ezri Konsa aren’t playing for Aston Villa either, as both were also given more time off after playing the third-place game with England.

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What time is the PSG vs Aston Villa match?

The PSG vs. Aston Villa match in Austria kicks off on Wednesday, August 12, at 3:00 PM ET. The game will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria, with UEFA confirming a 9:00 PM local kickoff.