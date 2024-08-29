Chelsea with a 14-Man list of players Enzo Maresca deems transferable

Trending topics:
Chelsea has started the Premier League season with a 1-1-0 record. With a squad exceeding 40 players, head coach Enzo Maresca has identified 14 players as transferable.

By Kelvin Loyola

The new Premier League season began for Chelsea with a familiar inconsistency, as the club lost their opening game but secured a win in the second round. Enzo Maresca’s team will face Crystal Palace on Sunday. However, a recent report has surfaced indicating that Chelsea is looking to offload a significant portion of their squad before the transfer window closes.

According to Nicolò Schira, a total of 14 players have been listed as surplus at Stamford Bridge. With a large squad, Chelsea needs to clear out several first-team players who rarely feature or have lost their positions at the club.

Among those listed are many role players, but also notable names such as Raheem Sterling, once considered one of the biggest talents in English football.

List of Transferable Players at Chelsea

The following players have been reported by Schira as those Chelsea will look to move on from:

  • Deivid Washington
  • Lucas Bergstrom
  • Axel Disasi
  • Trevoh Chalobah
  • Ben Chilwell
  • Cesare Casadei
  • Carney Chukwuemeka
  • Angelo Gabriel
  • Armando Broja
  • David Datro Fofana
  • Marc Guiu
  • Alex Matos
  • Zak Sturge
  • Raheem Sterling
Raheem Sterling, currently under a five-year contract, went from playing 43 games last season to “struggling to get minutes,” according to Enzo Maresca.

