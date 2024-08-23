How to watch the Premier League in the USA?

Find out where to watch the Premier League in the USA. Discover information on streaming options and tv channels broadcasting the competition.

The Premier League has become a major force in the United States, captivating soccer fans with its fast-paced action and star-studded teams. As the most-watched football league globally, it draws millions of American viewers each weekend, eager to experience the drama and excitement that define the league.

For U.S. fans, watching Premier League matches is more than just following a game—it’s about being part of a global community. The league’s intense rivalries and iconic moments offer unmatched entertainment, keeping fans on the edge of their seats season after season.

As the Premier League’s popularity grows in the U.S., more fans are looking for the best ways to catch all the action live. Whether through streaming services or traditional cable, there are plenty of options to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the world’s most thrilling soccer league.

Where to watch the Premier League in the USA

Streaming services

For American fans, streaming services are the primary gateway to live Premier League action. NBC Sports holds the exclusive broadcasting rights, and its streaming platforms, NBC Sports Live Extra and Peacock, are the go-to options. Peacock offers a robust lineup of live matches, replays, and exclusive content, making it a must-have for die-hard fans. Subscription plans vary, with Peacock’s premium plan providing the best access to all Premier League games in HD quality, along with other sports and entertainment content.

In terms of streaming, there are many benefits to having Peacock. There is a 24/7 Premier League channel with interviews and daily reports. Cord-cutters can also take advantage of Fubo. The streaming platform has both USA Network and NBC, and a Fubo free trial can give viewers a taste of watching each game that is not on Peacock.

Cable and satellite options

Traditional cable and satellite TV remain reliable options for Premier League coverage. The TV network NBC Sports Group has exclusive EPL rights in the US through the end of the 2027/28 season and airs every single match across its platform of NBC channels and streaming service, Peacock Premium. Many of these Premier League matches are shown on the USA Network channel, while the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel airs most Saturday 12:30-2:30 pm ET matches throughout the season.

Apps and mobile viewing:

For fans who are always on the move, mobile apps offer a convenient way to catch the action wherever you are. The NBC Sports app, available on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles, delivers live streams of Premier League matches with high-quality video. Whether you’re commuting, traveling, or just away from your TV, these apps ensure you never miss a moment of the game.

Why watching the Premier League in the USA is different

Time zone differences:

One of the unique challenges for American Premier League fans is the time difference. With matches often scheduled for early mornings or late at night, watching live games requires some planning. Early kickoffs can start as early as 7:30 AM ET, so it’s essential to adjust your schedule accordingly. Some fans embrace the challenge, making the early rise a ritual, while others may prefer to catch up on highlights later in the day.

Cultural impact:

The Premier League has significantly influenced soccer culture in the United States. American fans have adopted and adapted traditions from across the pond, creating a vibrant and passionate community. From gathering at pubs for early morning matches to forming supporters’ clubs, the enthusiasm for Premier League soccer has added a unique flavor to the American sports landscape. The league’s presence has also spurred growth in youth soccer and brought more attention to Major League Soccer (MLS).

Tips for new fans

Understanding the basics:

If you’re new to the Premier League, getting a grasp on the basics is essential. The league consists of 20 teams that compete in a round-robin format over 38 matches each season. The team with the most points at the end of the season is crowned champion, while the bottom three teams are relegated to the lower division. Familiarizing yourself with key terms like “fixture,” “clean sheet,” and “derby” will enhance your understanding and enjoyment of the games.

Teams to follow:

The Premier League is home to some of the most iconic soccer clubs in the world. Teams like Manchester United, Liverpool, and Manchester City have massive global followings and storied histories. Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal are also top contenders, known for their exciting style of play. For new fans, choosing a team to follow can be an exciting part of the experience, whether you’re drawn to a club’s history, style, or star players like Erling Haaland, Bukayo Saka, among others.

Whether you’re streaming on your mobile, watching on cable, or catching a match at your local pub, the Premier League offers thrilling soccer action that continues to captivate fans across the United States.

