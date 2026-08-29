Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski praises Tua Tagovailoa’s performance vs Dolphins

The Atlanta Falcons secured a 17-12 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, highlighted by the return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The quarterback put together a strong outing in NFL Preseason Week 3 as the squad concluded its exhibition schedule.

Tagovailoa took part in the Falcons’ preseason finale against the Dolphins. He completed seven out of eight passes for 95 yards, splitting reps with Cooper Rush and Jack Strand. Stefanski, preparing for his first year as the Falcons’ coach, reflected on Tagovailoa’s performance after the game.

“I thought Tua did a nice job operating, obviously moving the football for a couple drives. Plenty to clean up. An avoidable center-to-quarterback exchange. We have to clean that up. And we will. I thought by and large, [he] operated,” Stefanski said, per reporter Marc Raimondi.

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Tua’s performance and the QB decision

Tagovailoa has been going down to the wire with Michael Penix Jr. for the Falcons’ starting job. With the preseason over, it is up to Kevin Stefanski to make the important decision.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on after their 27-7 loss to the Denver Broncos.

The Falcons ended the preseason with a 2-1 record, coming out of the finale with a 17-12 win over the Dolphins. Atlanta did all of its damage in the first half, scoring all 17 points as the team prevented Miami from getting a touchdown at any point in the contest.

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Brian Robinson Jr. led the rushing attack with five carries for 17 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Kyle Pitts Sr. caught three passes for 57 yards, and Jack Velling made four receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown.

Tagovailoa‘s night ended in the second quarter after he completed 7 of 8 passes for 95 yards. Quarterback Cooper Rush replaced him at quarterback for the Falcons. The game marked a memorable return for Tagovailoa to Miami while establishing the start of his tenure in Atlanta.