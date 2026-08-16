What happens if Arsenal win, tie or lose vs Man City today in 2026 FA Community Shield?

Arsenal and Manchester City are set to kick off their 2026–27 campaigns in high-stakes fashion when the premier English heavyweights square off in the 2026 FA Community Shield.

Arsenal and Manchester City are set to clash in the opening showcase of the 2026–27 English soccer season. Anticipation is running high as surprisingly Wembley Stadium will not play as host for the premier powerhouses in world football going head-to-head in the 2026 FA Community Shield.

With both clubs eager to unveil their marquee summer signings, Arsenal and Manchester City will battle for the season’s first piece of silverware, a victory that would set a confident tone for the long campaign ahead.

Manchester City have already ruled out star midfielder Rodri due to injury, while Arsenal will be missing key defensive cornerstones Jurriën Timber and William Saliba, both sidelined with injuries of their own.

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What happens if Arsenal beat Man City?

If Arsenal defeat Manchester City today, the Gunners will be crowned 2026 FA Community Shield champions. Regardless of the scoreline, a win over the Citizens secures the trophy.

🔴 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 ⚪️



🆚 Manchester City

🕒 3pm (UK)

🏆 Community Shield

🏟️ Principality Stadium



🤝 Presented by @airwallex pic.twitter.com/JYpM1l37Bl — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 16, 2026

Victory would mark Arsenal’s 18th Community Shield title, solidifying their spot as the second-most successful club in the event’s history behind Manchester United (21). Arsenal’s last Community Shield triumph came in 2023, when they also defeated City.

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What happens if Arsenal and Man City tie?

If Arsenal and Manchester City finish regulation level, the winner will be decided immediately via a penalty shootout. Unlike other cup competitions, there is no 30-minute extra-time period in the Community Shield.

What happens if Arsenal lose to Manchester City?

If Arsenal fall to Manchester City, the Citizens will lift the 2026 FA Community Shield trophy. A defeat would mark an early setback for Mikel Arteta’s squad as they look to build positive momentum entering the new Premier League campaign.

A victory for City would secure the club’s 8th FA Community Shield title in club history, closing the gap on English soccer’s traditional top three winners.