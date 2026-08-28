Jaguars give clear indication to Travis Hunter for 2026 NFL season role

Travis Hunter came into the NFL as a unicorn, but the Jacksonville Jaguars might be pumping the brakes on the prospect.

When the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Travis Hunter second overall, they thought they’d be drafting both a wideout and a cornerback all in one. That is what made the former Colorado player such a highly-touted prospect. However, after a disappointing, injury-filled season, the team is making a key decision.

According to John Shipley of Sports Illustrated gave an eye-opening report on Travis Hunter. The report states that Travis Hunter has taken reps “almost exclusively at cornerback” for the last two weeks.

However, he also stated that “there will be games where he logs 50 percent of the offensive snaps,” However, it is basically a given that he is seen way more as a CB than a wideout.

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Is Travis Hunter’s No.2 selection paying off?

While it’s still early in Hunter’s career, if he is not playing both CB and WR at a high level, he is not living up to the hype. The only reason he won a Heisman and went second overall was because of his great play at both positions.

TRENDING: Travis Hunter just got MOSSED by Chris Olave (Saints WR1).



The Jaguars sophomore year CB just got WELCOMED BACK to the NFL 😳 pic.twitter.com/q8Tds77AFW — Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) August 13, 2026

However, he is not an elite cornerback to make a second overall pick justifiable on that end alone. Hence, the Jaguars need to figure it out, while Hunter needs to develop faster and stay healthy.

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The Jags don’t need Hunter at WR so much

Thankfully for the Jaguars, their WR depth chart is actually very complete. Hence, their season expectations don’t rely on Hunter’s ability as wideout. Of course, it would help if he does break out, but it’s a bonus not a necessity for Trevor Lawrence.