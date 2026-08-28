Klay Thompson reveals what drew him to join the Miami Heat

Klay Thompson opened up about the biggest surprises from his move to the Miami Heat as the sharpshooter prepares for the upcoming NBA season.

The Miami Heat appears ready for the 2026-27 NBA season following an offseason filled with major moves, leveraging its prestige to bring marquee players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Klay Thompson to South Beach.

As Thompson looks for a redemption season with the Heat after an up-and-down tenure with the Dallas Mavericks, the four-time champion got real about the famed culture surrounding his new team. Speaking with Jonathan Zaslow, Thompson was asked about “Heat Culture” and how he viewed it as an outside observer.

“There’s a reason that their guys overachieve a lot of times, or they embrace the pressure that comes with championship expectations,” Thompson said. “So that’s what attracted me here is… all of my friends who have played here talk about how demanding it is and how your fitness will be the best it’s ever been, and honestly, at this stage in my career, that’s what was so attractive.”

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Competitive environment in Miami

On Tuesday, the Heat formally introduced Thompson, who joins star big men Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo to give both centers the exact type of elite shooter needed to complement their play. Reflecting on the environment established by team president Pat Riley and head coach Erik Spoelstra, Thompson expressed his drive to continue building his career legacy.

Klay Thompson of Dallas Mavericks.

“I want to be in an environment that’s super competitive, and guys might get uncomfortable at times, I love that,” Thompson said. “I get a whole new jolt of energy when I walk in this building, seeing the photos on the wall of all their championship runs, of the great Hall of Famers who played here, and it just gives me motivation to add a new chapter to my legacy. And I’m just honored to see No. 11 Thompson in a Heat uniform. It’s really surreal, to be honest.”

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A winning culture made Miami tempting for Thompson, but the mutual fit ran just as deep. The Heat had an opportunity to sign scorer DeMar DeRozan to the same contract offer presented to Thompson.

However, Miami prioritized securing both an elite shooter and a player with a proven winning reputation. Thompson brings four NBA titles from his time with the Golden State Warriors, where he served as arguably the second-most important player for that legendary dynasty run.