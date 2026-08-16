Manchester City will be noticeably short-handed in Sunday's FA Community Shield clash against Arsenal, as star midfielder Rodri remains sidelined.

The first trophy of the 2026–27 English soccer season is on the line as Arsenal and Manchester City square off, two undisputed titans of the modern game. The 2026 FA Community Shield features a star-studded lineup on both sides, but one noticeable absence looms large: City’s star midfielder Rodri will miss the high-stakes clash.

Rodri is sidelined for Manchester City‘s showdown against Arsenal after undergoing surgery to address a minor back injury. His delayed return to club duty comes on the heels of helping lead Spain to the 2026 World Cup title earlier this summer.

Beyond his physical recovery, Rodri’s long-term future in Manchester has become a topic of intense debate. His absence from the pitch has only fueled ongoing transfer speculation regarding whether the star midfielder will remain at the Etihad Stadium this season or seek a high-profile move elsewhere in Europe.

Advertisement

With live US streaming details officially set for Arsenal vs Manchester City, American fans are eager to tune in to watch last season’s top two English heavyweights go head-to-head. Arsenal enter as the reigning Premier League champion, while Manchester City arrive fresh off hoisting the FA Cup.

Rodri’s reported suitors ahead of the new season

As City prepare to battle Arsenal for the season’s first piece of domestic silverware, club executives are also monitoring transfer interest in Rodri, long considered the engine room of the squad under former manager Pep Guardiola.

Advertisement

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Barcelona have emerged as the leading contender to land the midfielder should he depart. While rival rumors linked Rodri to Real Madrid, reports indicate Real president Florentino Perez has ruled out a move for the veteran star.

Confirmed injury reports for City and Arsenal

Anticipation is at a fever pitch for this 2026–27 season curtain-raiser, but both squads enter the Community Shield shorthanded. Alongside Rodri, Manchester City will be without rising young defender Josh Wilson-Esbrand, who is recovering from an Achilles tendon injury.

Arsenal face significant roster absences of their own, with key defenders William Saliba and Jurrien Timber both ruled out due to injury. Despite missing key cornerstones, supporters on both sides are eager to see how new summer signings perform in their first high-stakes test of the new campaign.