Erling Haaland takes a shot at Marc Cucurella after Manchester City’s win over Chelsea

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland responded to Marc Cucurella after Manchester City’s victory over Chelsea.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City in action during the 2024 FA Community Shield match between Manchester United and Manchester City
© Stu Forster/Getty ImagesErling Haaland of Manchester City in action during the 2024 FA Community Shield match between Manchester United and Manchester City

By Gianni Taina

Manchester City’s star striker Erling Haaland didn’t shy away from responding to Marc Cucurella following City’s 2-0 victory over Chelsea, kicking off the new Premier League season in style.

As European soccer returns, Manchester City started their campaign with a decisive win at Stamford Bridge. Haaland opened the scoring in the first half, and Mateo Kovacic sealed the victory with a late goal, giving Pep Guardiola’s side the perfect start.

After the match, Haaland had a light-hearted exchange about Cucurella’s recent antics. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Norwegian striker spoke with former footballer Jan Aage Fjørtoft and said, “Cucurella is a funny guy. Last season, he asked for my shirt… and this summer, he’s singing a song about me.”

Cucurella’s chant with Spain

Cucurella became a fan favorite during Spain’s 2024 UEFA Euro victory, where they defeated England 2-1 in the final. During the celebrations, Cucurella was seen leading a chant that referenced Haaland, which quickly went viral among Spanish supporters.

Marc Cucurella of Spain celebrates during the Spain EURO 2024 Trophy Parade. Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

The lyrics of the chant playfully warned Haaland to “watch out” for Cucurella: “Cu Cu Cucurella, eats a paella. Cu Cu Cucurella, drinks a estrella. Haaland trembles, here comes Cucurella. Haaland trembles, have a cookie.”

Premier League: VAR will have a surprising new feature for the 2024/25 season

Premier League: VAR will have a surprising new feature for the 2024/25 season

Haaland’s response adds a touch of humor to the budding rivalry, setting the stage for more excitement as the season unfolds.

Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

