Erling Haaland takes a shot at Marc Cucurella after Manchester City’s win over Chelsea

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland responded to Marc Cucurella after Manchester City’s victory over Chelsea.

Manchester City’s star striker Erling Haaland didn’t shy away from responding to Marc Cucurella following City’s 2-0 victory over Chelsea, kicking off the new Premier League season in style.

As European soccer returns, Manchester City started their campaign with a decisive win at Stamford Bridge. Haaland opened the scoring in the first half, and Mateo Kovacic sealed the victory with a late goal, giving Pep Guardiola’s side the perfect start.

After the match, Haaland had a light-hearted exchange about Cucurella’s recent antics. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Norwegian striker spoke with former footballer Jan Aage Fjørtoft and said, “Cucurella is a funny guy. Last season, he asked for my shirt… and this summer, he’s singing a song about me.”

Cucurella’s chant with Spain

Cucurella became a fan favorite during Spain’s 2024 UEFA Euro victory, where they defeated England 2-1 in the final. During the celebrations, Cucurella was seen leading a chant that referenced Haaland, which quickly went viral among Spanish supporters.

The lyrics of the chant playfully warned Haaland to “watch out” for Cucurella: “Cu Cu Cucurella, eats a paella. Cu Cu Cucurella, drinks a estrella. Haaland trembles, here comes Cucurella. Haaland trembles, have a cookie.”

Haaland’s response adds a touch of humor to the budding rivalry, setting the stage for more excitement as the season unfolds.