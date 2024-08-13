The Premier League is set to introduce a surprising new feature to VAR for the 2024/25 season, aimed directly at enhancing fan engagement.

As the kickoff for the 2024/25 Premier League season draws near, Manchester City will be aiming for their fifth consecutive title, while 19 other clubs will be trying to dethrone the champions. Last season, VAR was one of the most controversial aspects of the league, sparking debates that nearly led to its removal. However, VAR is here to stay, albeit with some significant changes.

These upcoming changes are set to make a major impact, as the Premier League will be the first league in the world to test out these innovations. Alongside the semi-automated offside technology, first used in 2024 UEFA Euro, a brand-new feature has been announced for VAR in the upcoming Premier League season.

In a groundbreaking move, Premier League fans will be able to follow VAR decisions in real-time through a new social media account on X (formerly Twitter) called Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre). This account promises to deliver “live explanations and updates on the operational and refereeing details of every Premier League match.”

Realtime VAR updates

Unlike other competitions like Copa America and MLS, where live referee audio was tested but ultimately not incorporated, the Premier League has opted for this innovative social media approach. Through Premier League Match Centre, fans will have almost immediate access to information on VAR decisions.

@PLMatchCentre

“The Premier League Match Centre will provide live updates directly from Stockley Park, including information straight from the league’s VAR Hub, ensuring smooth operations during matches,” the league explained. They also confirmed that the system is already integrated with all 20 stadiums across the Premier League, meaning it should be fully operational from the opening weekend.

Last season, there were at least 20 errors attributed to VAR in the Premier League, with several wrong decisions and missed incidents. These new measures are part of an effort to improve the system’s accuracy and transparency for the 2024/25 campaign.