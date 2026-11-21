Bukayo Saka remains a major absentee for Arsenal ahead of their trip to Newcastle United. With Mikel Arteta facing key selection decisions after the international break, the Gunners must find a way to cope without one of their most influential attackers.

Bukayo Saka will once again be unavailable for Arsenal when they face Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday, November 21, in Premier League Matchday 11. The England international is still recovering from a quadriceps injury.

He sustained the injury during the Gunners’ 2-2 Champions League draw against Bayern Munich on October 21, when he was forced off after feeling discomfort in his thigh. The setback has already kept him out of several matches.

The 25-year-old has been an important figure in the team’s offensive setup, but his recovery has taken longer than initially hoped. Further medical tests during the international break provided a clearer picture of the problem.

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When will Bukayo Saka return to play for Arsenal?

Bukayo Saka is expected to be sidelined for approximately four more weeks, meaning he could return to Arsenal around mid-to-late December 2026. However, Mikel Arteta has not confirmed a specific comeback date.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal reacts as he comes off the pitch due to an injury (Source: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

The problem forced him off the field and has kept him out of action since then. According to Arteta’s latest update, the initial recovery estimate is around eight weeks, with approximately half of that period already elapsed.

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That timeline puts Saka’s availability for the busy December schedule in doubt. He could miss several more Premier League and European fixtures, and Arteta has indicated that a return before Christmas is not guaranteed.

What did Mikel Arteta say about Bukayo Saka’s injury?

Mikel Arteta said Bukayo Saka is recovering well but still needs approximately four more weeks before he can rejoin Arsenal’s team. The manager provided the update during his press conference on Friday, November 20.

“We had another test; he’s evolving really well, but it’s going to be an eight-week injury, more or less“, he explained. “So I think he’s four at the moment, so it’s still a while for him to be back with the team“.

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He also explained why he could not give a precise date for Saka’s return. He pointed to two factors: the healing process of the injured tissue and the progress the winger makes through his rehabilitation program, which includes gym work, treatment and on-field activities.

“I cannot be that specific“, he said when asked about the possibility of Saka returning for the December 20 game against Manchester United. “Maybe it is three and then it is five“. He stressed that the priority is giving the player the best chance to return when the injury has healed sufficiently.

Key takeaways

Quadriceps injury sidelines Bukayo Saka for Arsenal against Newcastle United on November 21.

sidelines Bukayo Saka for Arsenal against Newcastle United on November 21. Approximately four more weeks of recovery are expected for Bukayo Saka, per Mikel Arteta.

are expected for Bukayo Saka, per Mikel Arteta. Return before Christmas is not guaranteed for Bukayo Saka due to an eight-week timeline.