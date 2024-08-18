Raheem Sterling's camp issues strong statement after surprising snub for Premier League debut vs Man City

In Chelsea's Premier League debut against Man City, Raheem Sterling was left out of the squad, and his camp has expressed their displeasure.

A new Premier League season has begun, featuring the debut of two major title contenders. Chelsea and Manchester City are facing off in the match of the week, with the notable absence of one star player. Enzo Maresca decided not to include Raheem Sterling in the squad for the home side, and his camp has voiced their concerns about this decision.

The forward’s exclusion might not be surprising in itself, as the coach has the authority to make such decisions for footballing or other reasons. However, it is curious how Maresca had previously heaped praise on the former Liverpool and England international, only to suddenly omit him from even the substitutes’ bench.

Instead of Sterling, the Italian coach is opting for the youth of Cole Palmer, along with Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson. The first match is often one of the most significant, as it can set the tone for both teams’ trajectories in the tournament.

The uproar generated by the coach’s decision has deeply affected Raheem Sterling’s camp, who are still in shock over his exclusion from the squad for the match against City.

Raheem Sterling of Chelsea in action during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on December 27, 2022 in London, England.

Throughout the preseason, Sterling was one of the players who featured prominently in Chelsea’s attack. Although it was a period of experimentation where Maresca used various lineups to test different players during the friendlies.

Sterling’s camp is unhappy with Maresca

Following the surprising exclusion of Sterling from the squad for the Premier League opener against Manchester City, the forward’s camp expressed their dissatisfaction with the Italian coach.

According to @MailSport, Sterling’s camp has spoken out about the situation: “Raheem Sterling is contracted to Chelsea for the next three years. He returned to England two weeks early to conduct individual training, and has had a positive pre-season under the new coach, who he has developed a good working relationship with”.

“He is committed, as ever, to delivering at the highest level for Chelsea FC and the fans, who he holds in high regard, and given his inclusion in official club pre-match material this week, our expectation was that Raheem would be involved in this weekend’s fixture in some capacity”.

“As a camp, we have always had positive dialogue with, and assurance from, Chelsea FC in relation to Raheem’s future at the club, so we look forward to gaining clarity on the situation. Until then, we will continue to support Raheem’s desire to start the new season positively”.

Maresca’s comments on his decision

Following the surprising exclusion of Sterling from Chelsea‘s opening match, Italian coach Enzo Maresca was asked about his decision after receiving numerous inquiries on the matter.

According to journalist @JacobsBen, Maresca stated: “The manager has to make some decisions. Sometimes players don’t like it and that’s normal. It was just a technical decision, no more than that.”

