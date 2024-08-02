Erik ten Hag spoke about the Red Devil’s new ownership group and their commitment to his project at the club.

For Erik ten Hag it’s a big season at the helm of Manchester United, the former Ajax boss was able to finish eighth in the Premier League last season and the club’s leadership team—now led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford— were looking at replacement options.

When all seemed to indicate that Ten Hag was out as the manager he had had his contract extended for another year. Ten Hag’s extension was not met with good vibes by Manchetser United supporters who felt a change was necessary.

In a recent interview during the club’s preseason tour in Los Angeles, Ten Hag emphasized that the new owners can only demonstrate their support by remaining steadfast both during successful and challenging times. “I feel that we are building something and that the people around me, we are in the same boat,” Ten Hag explained. “But of course, it’s always a proven point when the case is this. What I hope is that we avoid this [a dip in form].”

Erik ten Hag wants commitment from new owners

Ten Hag also urged both the club and the media to manage expectations. “Everyone has to realize this in this club internally but also you [the media] should realize this externally,” he added. “It’s normal that it will not only go this way [up] with young people, young players especially.”

Erik ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United will be focusing on creating a core group of players around Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho, and Rasmus Højlund. Ten Hag stated, “With young players, it will go with ups and downs and we have to realize that,” he said.

At the moment the club’s preseason tour has included victories over Rangers, Arsenal on penalties, Betis and a defeat to Rosenborg. Up next for the Red Devils is a friendly against Liverpool on Saturday evening.

A slow start may force the owners hand much quicker this season but Ten Hag has hopes that his new contract extension is a sign that the club is willing to let him continue his work to take United up the Premier League standings, for now.