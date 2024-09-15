Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 4

Tottenham Hotspur will receive Arsenal in the Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Tottenham Hotspur will host Arsenal in a new edition of the North London derby on Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans worldwide will have no trouble tuning in, as the highly anticipated clash will be available through numerous broadcast and live-streaming platforms, ensuring comprehensive coverage across multiple countries.

[Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Premier League‘s Matchday 4 is set to feature the North London Derby. Arsenal, sitting on seven points, are aiming to close the gap on Manchester City, who lead the league with 12 points following their 2-1 win over Brentford. Tottenham, currently on four points, are seeking a crucial result to propel themselves closer to the top of the table.

This derby is about far more than local bragging rights—both teams have a lot riding on this fixture. Arsenal will be eager to keep pace with the league leaders, while Spurs are looking to build momentum under new management. With pride and pivotal points on the line, this is a must-watch matchup that promises intensity from start to finish.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 11:00 PM

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 AM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

India: 6:30 PM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

South Africa: 2:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

USA: 9:00 AM (ET)

Tottenham Hotspur’s Wilson Odobert – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Prime Video Canada

France: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Premier League

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport UHD, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Sport 24

Ireland: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Max, TNT Go, TNT Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal, DAZN Eleven 4 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Movistar Champions League, DAZN 1, Movistar Plus+

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Fubo (free trial), NBC Sports, Telemundo, USA Network