Tottenham vs Everton: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Premier League match on May 24, 2026

Tottenham take on Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Matchday 38 of the 2025/2026 Premier League. Spurs are fighting to avoid relegation against an Everton side aiming for the highest possible finish. Here is how you can watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Tottenham vs Everton Tournament Premier League Date Sunday, May 24, 2026 Time 11:00 AM (ET) / 8:00 AM (PT) TV Channels NBC, Telemundo Live Stream DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock

How to watch Tottenham vs Everton in the USA

Soccer fans across the United States will have several ways to follow this can’t-miss matchup live. Streaming options include DirecTV Stream, Sling TV Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium.

On the other hand, traditional TV coverage will air on NBC and Telemundo. With plenty on the line and excitement building around this clash, fans will not want to miss any of the action.

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Can I watch Tottenham vs Everton for free?

Viewers in the United States can stream the full matchup live on DirecTV Stream, which is currently offering a five-day free trial for new subscribers.

The limited-time offer gives fans a chance to watch the action live without an immediate subscription commitment, making it an easy and flexible option for anyone looking to tune in before signing up for the service.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

One of the Premier League’s most intriguing matchups this weekend features two clubs entering with completely different levels of urgency. Everton are simply aiming to close the season on a positive note and climb as high as possible in the standings, but for Tottenham, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

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Spurs sit on 38 points, just ahead of West Ham by two, and their superior goal difference (-10 to -22) currently gives them a crucial edge in the relegation battle.

A single point would officially secure their survival, though Tottenham know there’s no room for complacency. If Spurs slip to a loss and West Ham collect all three points, the North London side could suffer the unthinkable and drop into relegation territory.

James Garner of Everton – Matt McNulty/Getty Images

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Tottenham vs Everton: Predicted Lineups

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Kinsky; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Palhinha; Kolo Muani, Gallagher, Tel; Richarlison.

Everton (4-2-3-1): Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Iroegbunam; Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto.

What time is the Tottenham vs Everton match?

The match kicks off today, May 24, at 11:00 AM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 11:00 AM

Central Time: 10:00 AM

Mountain Time: 9:00 AM

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM