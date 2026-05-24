What happens if Tottenham win, tie or lose vs Everton today in 2025-26 Premier League Matchday 38?

Tottenham face their final opportunity to preserve their Premier League status on Sunday, welcoming Everton to North London for a high-stakes Matchday 38 finale with massive relegation implications.

With the 2025-26 Premier League title race already decided, Tottenham find themselves facing a starkly different reality. Instead of fighting for a spot in Europe, the North London club enters Survival Sunday clinging to its top-flight status, set to host Everton in a high-stakes Matchday 38 finale.

A midweek defeat to Chelsea severely complicated matters for Spurs, thrusting them into an intense final-day battle with West Ham United. The two London rivals are now the only clubs left fighting to avoid the third and final relegation spot.

Tottenham control their own destiny against an Everton squad that still harbor faint hopes of climbing into a UEFA Conference League playoff spot. That final European place is currently held by Chelsea, who travel to face Sunderland on Sunday.

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While pushing for a result on their own pitch, Tottenham must keep a close eye on West Ham’s home fixture against Leeds United. Fortunately for both clubs fighting the drop, playing in front of their respective home crowds should provide a distinct final-day advantage.

What happens if Tottenham beat Everton?

A Tottenham victory over Everton automatically dooms West Ham to relegation and sends the Hammers to the Championship next season. No matter how ugly the performance or narrow the margin, securing all three points guarantees Spurs safety and another year in the Premier League.

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Even if West Ham take care of business and win at home, the current two-point cushion separating the clubs means a Tottenham victory completely freezes the Hammers out of survival.

What happens if Tottenham draw against Everton?

If Tottenham salvage a draw against Everton, they will virtually secure safety thanks to a massive advantage in the tiebreaker. Holding a vastly superior goal difference of minus-10 compared to West Ham’s minus-22, a single point should be more than enough to keep Spurs up.

For West Ham to overcome a draw by Spurs, the Hammers would need to overturn a 12-goal deficit by scoring at least 13 goals against Leeds, a nearly impossible mathematical miracle required to drop Tottenham into the relegation zone.

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What happens if Tottenham lose to Everton?

If Tottenham suffer a final-day defeat to Everton, they will be forced to rely on a West Ham collapse. In this worst-case scenario, Spurs would need Leeds to either win or hold West Ham to a draw to secure Premier League safety.

It is all or nothing for both London clubs in a finale destined for drama. While Tottenham hold the upper hand due to their two-point lead in the standings, failure to secure a result leaves the door wide open for West Ham to pull off a stunning escape. If Tottenham lose and West Ham win, Tottenham will be relegated to the EFL Championship.

Bottom of the Premier League standings ahead of Matchday 38

To better understand what is at stake on the final day of the Premier League season, here is how the battle at the bottom of the table looks heading into Matchday 38:

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