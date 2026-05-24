What happens if West Ham win, tie or lose vs Leeds United today in 2025-26 Premier League Matchday 38?

West Ham United host Leeds United at their stadium in a key clash corresponding to Matchday 38 of the 2025–26 Premier League.

The 2025-26 Premier League season is coming to an end, and it’s time for decisive moments at the bottom of the table. West Ham are battling neck and neck with Tottenham Hotspur to remain in the top flight, and their future will be determined by the final result against Leeds United at London Stadium.

Wolverhampton and Burnley have already been relegated to the second division, and the team joining them will be either the Hammers or the Spurs. Heading into Matchday 38, however, Roberto De Zerbi’s team remains outside the relegation zone.

The 2010-11 season was the last time the Premier League saw this historic club relegated. West Ham quickly earned promotion back to the top flight in 2012 and have since established themselves among England’s elite, a place the club hopes to maintain next season.

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What happens if West Ham beat Leeds United today?

If West Ham defeat Leeds United, they reach 39 points. If Tottenham draw against Everton, both teams would finish with the same number of points, but goal difference would favor Roberto De Zerbi’s side. Heading into the final matchday, Spurs sit at -10, while West Ham have a -22 goal difference.

Taty Castellanos of West Ham United.

That said, if West Ham win and Everton defeat Tottenham, the Hammers will avoid relegation. The scenario will be completely different if Spurs win, as a Tottenham victory will send West Ham to the second tier of English soccer.

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What happens if West Ham and Leeds United tie?

If West Ham and Leeds United tie, the Hammers will be relegated regardless of what happens with Tottenham against Everton today. With 37 points, West Ham will finish behind Spurs and therefore drop to the second division.

What happens if West Ham lose to Leeds United?

If West Ham lose at home to Leeds United, the outcome would be the same as with a draw: relegation to the Championship for the 2026-27 season.

Bottom of the Premier League table ahead of Matchday 38

Position Team Points-GD 17 Tottenham Hotspur 38/-10 18 West Ham 36/-22