Erling Haaland wins third Premier League Golden Boot: How many does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

Another Premier League season has ended, another Erling Haaland domestic Golden Boot campaign has concluded too. How does he compare to the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo?

The Premier League Golden Boot is not an easy accomplishment to achieve. However, Erling Haaland has just won his third of these achievements. Inevitably, the need to compare him to Cristiano Ronaldo is there, so let’s get into it.

Cristiano Ronaldo has one Premier League Golden Boot. He won it during the 2007-2008 season with Manchester United. Hence, Haaland already has tripled what Ronaldo did in the Premier League.

Erling Haaland has 112 Premier League goals since joining Manchester City four years ago. Ronaldo played a total of eight Premier League seasons, where he scored 103 goals for Manchester United.

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Who has more league top-scoring titles between Haaland and Ronaldo?

Career-wise, Ronaldo has ended as league top-scorer six times. One in the Premier League, three in LaLiga, one in Serie A, and twice in the Saudi Pro League. However, it must be said that Ronaldo played as a winger for the first half of his career before transitioning into a full-on center forward.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

As for Haaland, he only got the three Premier League Golden Boots. He failed to end as top-scorer in the Bundesliga and the Austrian Bundesliga despite being a prolific forward.

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How far is Haaland for being the record-holder for most PL Golden Boots?

Thierry Henry and Mohamed Salah have the record for most Premier League Golden Boots with four. Hence, Haaland is just one away from tying the record, and two away from being the sole record holder.

Given that Haaland is just 25 years old and there are no plans of him leaving, he could perfectly get those historic numbers. Also, there aren’t many huge prolific goalscorers right now, so competition is low for a guy like Haaland.