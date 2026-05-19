Chelsea keep Tottenham in danger of relegation: How does the bottom of the Premier League standings look?

While fellow North-London foes, Arsenal, have conquered the Premier League, Tottenham are up against the ropes after their defeat against Chelsea in Matchweek 37 of the 2025-26 season.

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a heartbreaking loss during their visit to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, and their future in the Premier League will be decided on the final matchday of the season. Following the 2-1 defeat against Chelsea, Spurs are hanging on by a thread in the relegation battle.

Tottenham needed only one point to be virtually safe from relegation and leave West Ham United with one foot in the Championship, the second tier of English soccer. However, a screamer from Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos’ goal ensured the London derby stayed in Chelsea‘s hands.

A quick look at the updated Premier League standings, as Arsenal were crowned champions thanks to Manchester City’s draw against Bournemouth, clearly shows which North London club is the happiest.

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Pos./Team PTS GP/GD 17. TOTTENHAM 38 37/-10 18. WEST HAM 36 37/-22

What do Tottenham need to avoid relegation?

The easiest way for Tottenham to secure safety from relegation is by defeating Everton in the final game of the season. Playing at home against a team virtually eliminated from contention, Spurs have no margin for error.

Even if they cannot come away with all three points, a draw should be enough for them to stay in the Premier League. Tottenham would move three points ahead of West Ham with a goal differential of -10. That would mean the Hammers (-22 GD) would need to defeat Leeds at London Stadium by a 12-goal margin.

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Considering the largest win in Premier League history is 9-0 and Leeds are ahead of West Ham in the standings, it’s safe to rule out such a possibility. Therefore, Tottenham should almost certainly be safe with one point in Matchweek 38. Furthermore, Spurs could even lose and still avoid relegation if the Hammers fail to defeat the Peacocks.

James Maddison of Tottenham Hotspur.

North London implications

In addition to their league title, Arsenal could complete a dream season by watching Tottenham Hotspur get relegated. The cherry on top would be conquering the UEFA Champions League and becoming the latest English club to achieve the double. Needless to say, it would be a real-life nightmare for Spurs.

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For Chelsea, however, they can at least see that somebody else has it worse. With their win over Tottenham, the Blues put themselves in a strong position to qualify for European competition in 2026-27. As it stands, Chelsea are sitting in 8th place, currently qualifying for the UEFA Conference League, which they won in 2025. However, they could climb into a Europa League spot with a win over Sunderland and some help from Manchester United against Brighton.

Pos./ Team PTS GP/GD 7. BRIGHTON (EUROPA LEAGUE) 53 37/+9 8. CHELSEA (CONFERENCE LEAGUE) 52 37/+7 9. BRENTFORD 52 37/+3 10. SUNDERLAND 51 37/-7

If the Red Devils win or draw against the Seagulls—and the Blues win as well—they would most likely move up to 7th place. Chelsea’s win over Tottenham means both teams have something to play for in the final game of the 2025-26 Premier League season. For the Spurs, however, they are ultimately playing for their lives.

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