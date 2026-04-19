Updated Premier League standings, schedule: What’s next for Arsenal, Man City?

The Matchday 33 game between Manchester City and Arsenal lived up to expectations as the 2025-26 Premier League title race enters its most critical phase.

In the end, Pep Guardiola‘s team gained the upper hand, reducing the gap with Mikel Arteta‘s side in the Premier League standings.

Thanks to their 2-1 win, Manchester City (67) are now just three points shy of leaders Arsenal (70) with a game in hand, which means the Citizens can tie the Gunners on points if they win their pending league fixture.

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Here’s how things stand in the 2025-26 Premier League after today’s game:

Arsenal’s schedule: What’s next for them in the Premier League?

While Arsenal are also alive in the UEFA Champions League (they will face Atletico Madrid in the semifinals), the Gunners have five games left in the 2025-26 Premier League season:

Newcastle (home) – April 25

Fulham (home) – May 2

West Ham (away) – May 10

Burnley (home) – TBD

Crystal Palace (away) – May 24

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Manchester City’s remaining Premier League fixtures

Unlike Arsenal, Manchester City are no longer in UEFA Champions League contention but they do have the chance to lift the FA Cup, facing Southampton (who knocked Arsenal out) in the semifinals.

In Premier League action, Pep Guardiola’s men have six fixtures left this term, one more than Arsenal:

Burnley (away) – April 22

Everton (away) – May 4

Brentford (home) – May 9

Bournemouth (away) – TBD

Crystal Palace (home) – TBD

Aston Villa (home) – May 24