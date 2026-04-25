Updated Premier League standings, schedule as Arsenal win vs Newcastle after Man City’s win vs Burnley

Arsenal secured a vital 1-0 win against Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium, catapulting themselves back to the summit of the Premier League. This victory allows the Gunners to leapfrog Manchester City, who had temporarily taken the top spot in the previous matchday following their win over Burnley.

Before this match, the two title contenders were locked on points, but Mikel Arteta’s men had slipped to second place because the Citizens held a superior goals scored tiebreaker.

With this result, Arsenal move to 73 points, establishing a three-point cushion over Manchester City (70 points). However, the title race remains extremely tight: Pep Guardiola’s men have a game in hand, as they were absent from league play this weekend to defeat Southampton in the FA Cup semifinals.

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Here’s how things stand in the 2025-26 Premier League after today’s game:

Arsenal’s path to the Premier League title

The Gunners have just four games left in their quest to secure the Premier League trophy. However, Mikel Arteta’s men must navigate a dual-front battle, as they remain heavy contenders in the Champions League, where a high-stakes semifinal clash against Atletico Madrid awaits.

To clinch the domestic title, Arsenal will need to maintain their momentum through these final league fixtures:

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Fulham (home) – May 2

West Ham (away) – May 10

Burnley (home) – TBD

Crystal Palace (away) – May 24

Manchester City’s remaining Premier League schedule

Unlike Arsenal, Manchester City have five matches remaining on their domestic calendar. The Citizens have a game in hand due to their FA Cup semifinal game, where they faced Southampton.

As Pep Guardiola’s squad looks to close the gap at the top of the table, it will needs to navigate a congested May schedule that includes three home fixtures and two crucial away trips. Here are the remaining Premier League matches for the defending champions:

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