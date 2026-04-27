Where to watch Manchester United vs Brentford live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Manchester United square off against Brentford a Matchday 34 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Manchester United vs Brentford online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

With European qualification at stake, Manchester United have surged into third place in the Premier League following a turnaround after Ruben Amorim’s exit, putting their UEFA Champions League hopes firmly in their own hands.

But Brentford remain a major threat, sitting on 48 points and within reach of a total that could secure a UEFA Europa League spot, setting up a high-stakes clash between two teams chasing a place in Europe.

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When will the Manchester United vs Brentford match be played?

Manchester United take on Brentford this Monday, April 27, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 34. Kickoff is set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Yehor Yarmoliuk of Brentford – Warren Little/Getty Images

Manchester United vs Brentford: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Manchester United vs Brentford in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Manchester United and Brentford the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Sling Blue, USA Network, Universo and Hulu + Live TV.