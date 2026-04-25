Where to watch Manchester City vs Southampton live in the USA: 2025/2026 FA Cup

Manchester City square off with Southampton in the 2025/26 FA Cup semifinal. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live, with the match available on various broadcasting platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

A spot in the FA Cup final is on the line as Manchester City enter this semifinal in top form, fresh off statement wins over Burnley and Arsenal—two direct challengers in the Premier League title race—while continuing its push for silverware across multiple competitions.

However, standing in the way is a fearless Southampton squad fighting for promotion from the Championship and riding the momentum of a stunning quarterfinal upset over Arsenal, setting the stage for a compelling clash you won’t want to miss.

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When will the Manchester City vs Southampton match be played?

The game for the 2025/2026 FA Cup semifinal between Manchester City and Southampton will be played this Saturday, April 25 at 12:15 PM (ET).

Kuryu Matsuki of Southampton – Michael Steele/Getty Images

Manchester City vs Southampton: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:15 PM

CT: 11:15 AM

MT: 10:15 AM

PT: 9:15 AM

How to watch Manchester City vs Southampton in the USA

This FA Cup game between Manchester City and Southampton will be broadcast in the United States on ESPN+.