Manchester City vs Arsenal LIVE:Haaland gives his team a chance to win the 2025-26 Premier League! (2-1)
Manchester City and Arsenal are playing a high-stakes collision on Matchday 33 of the 2025-26 Premier League, with the second half underway. Follow every pivotal moment and all the late-game drama with our comprehensive live-blog coverage.
The second half has started at the Etihad with Manchester City and Arsenal facing for the first place. With Bukayo Saka’s absence confirmed and the 2025-26 Premier League title hanging in the balance, both sides are underway in a high-stakes fixture where a victory is essential to keep championship aspirations alive in this dramatic season finale.
With only a razor-thin margin separating them in the standings, City and Arsenal face off in a direct battle for domestic supremacy. Following a dominant campaign, the Gunners have recently dropped crucial points, making today’s result a non-negotiable must-win as the Citizens look to close the gap for first place.
Follow all the action, key highlights, and every goal as it happens with our live-blog coverage here on Bolavip US.
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90+7' - CITY WIN! (2-1)
After Haaland's goal, City still have the chance to win the Premier League.
90+5' - ARSENAL WITH ANOTHER CHANCE (2-1)
Donnarumma touched the ball after a header from Havertz, but the referee said that it's a goal kick.
90+4' - A corner kick for Arsenal (2-1)
With lack of chances, a corner kick emerged for Arsenal.
90+2' - It seems like Arsenal will not score another goal (2-1)
City seem confident in the game and there is not a chance for Arsenal so far to score.
90' - Additional time (2-1)
Seven minutes are added.
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87' - Rodri lays down on the field (2-1)
He gets subbed by Nico Gonzalez and Manchester is close to win.
86' - An intense game at this point (2-1)
Despite the intensity of the game, Arsenal can't be clear on their aspirations, while City make substitutions to let the minutes pass.
84' - Two yellow cards (2-1)
Haaland for City and Gabriel for Arsenal saw the yellow cards in the second half.
83' - City just wait for the minutes to pass (2-1)
With the advantage in the score, Manchester is waiting for Taylor to finish the game, while there is a fight.
80' - Odegaard has not entered in the game (2-1)
Despite Arsenal are trying hard to create a chance in the last part of City's area, Odegaard has mistaken plenty of passes.
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77' - City press and Arsenal are trying to get the ball (2-1)
With the current ball possession 62% - 38% for City, Arsenal try to keep the ball out of their area.
75' - Arsenal subbed a player (2-1)
Ben White enters and Mosquera is out the field.
72' - ANOTHER BIG CHANCE FOR ARSENAL (2-1)
The ball hit the post after a great collective play in the game. Gabriel requested a hand ball, but Taylor declined.
70' - Arsenal are not looking good (2-1)
The Gunners haven't create another chance after City's second goal and Manchester is comfortable on the field.
68' - City want the third goal (2-1)
With multiple chances, City are creating the best options in the second half and they want to achieve their third goal.
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65' - HAALAND SCORES! (2-1)
The Norwegian star took advantage of a great play in the left side of Arsenal's area and scored the second goal for City.
Anthony Taylor has been appointed to officiate the clash between Manchester City and Arsenal. He will be joined on the field by Gary Beswick and Ian Hussin, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.
Full officiating team:
Referee: Anthony Taylor
Assistant Referees: Gary Beswick and Ian Hussin
Fourth Official: Paul Tierney
VAR: John Brooks
Assistant VAR: Stuart Burt
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Kickoff time and where to watch
Manchester City vs Arsenal will get underway at the Etihad Stadium at 11:30 AM (ET).
Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist who joined Bolavip US in 2024. With over seven years of experience, he has covered a diverse range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events such as the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Before joining Bolavip US, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.