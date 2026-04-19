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Manchester City vs Arsenal LIVE:Haaland gives his team a chance to win the 2025-26 Premier League! (2-1)

Manchester City and Arsenal are playing a high-stakes collision on Matchday 33 of the 2025-26 Premier League, with the second half underway. Follow every pivotal moment and all the late-game drama with our comprehensive live-blog coverage.

Kai Havertz of Arsenal and Matheus Nunes of Manchester City battle for possession of the ball.
© Michael Regan/Getty ImagesKai Havertz of Arsenal and Matheus Nunes of Manchester City battle for possession of the ball.

The second half has started at the Etihad with Manchester City and Arsenal facing for the first place. With Bukayo Saka’s absence confirmed and the 2025-26 Premier League title hanging in the balance, both sides are underway in a high-stakes fixture where a victory is essential to keep championship aspirations alive in this dramatic season finale.

With only a razor-thin margin separating them in the standings, City and Arsenal face off in a direct battle for domestic supremacy. Following a dominant campaign, the Gunners have recently dropped crucial points, making today’s result a non-negotiable must-win as the Citizens look to close the gap for first place.

Follow all the action, key highlights, and every goal as it happens with our live-blog coverage here on Bolavip US.

90+7' - CITY WIN! (2-1)

After Haaland's goal, City still have the chance to win the Premier League.

90+5' - ARSENAL WITH ANOTHER CHANCE (2-1)

Donnarumma touched the ball after a header from Havertz, but the referee said that it's a goal kick.

90+4' - A corner kick for Arsenal (2-1)

With lack of chances, a corner kick emerged for Arsenal.

90+2' - It seems like Arsenal will not score another goal (2-1)

City seem confident in the game and there is not a chance for Arsenal so far to score.

90' - Additional time (2-1)

Seven minutes are added.

87' - Rodri lays down on the field (2-1)

He gets subbed by Nico Gonzalez and Manchester is close to win.

86' - An intense game at this point (2-1)

Despite the intensity of the game, Arsenal can't be clear on their aspirations, while City make substitutions to let the minutes pass.

84' - Two yellow cards (2-1)

Haaland for City and Gabriel for Arsenal saw the yellow cards in the second half.

83' - City just wait for the minutes to pass (2-1)

With the advantage in the score, Manchester is waiting for Taylor to finish the game, while there is a fight.

80' - Odegaard has not entered in the game (2-1)

Despite Arsenal are trying hard to create a chance in the last part of City's area, Odegaard has mistaken plenty of passes.

77' - City press and Arsenal are trying to get the ball (2-1)

With the current ball possession 62% - 38% for City, Arsenal try to keep the ball out of their area.

75' - Arsenal subbed a player (2-1)

Ben White enters and Mosquera is out the field.

72' - ANOTHER BIG CHANCE FOR ARSENAL (2-1)

The ball hit the post after a great collective play in the game. Gabriel requested a hand ball, but Taylor declined.

70' - Arsenal are not looking good (2-1)

The Gunners haven't create another chance after City's second goal and Manchester is comfortable on the field.

68' - City want the third goal (2-1)

With multiple chances, City are creating the best options in the second half and they want to achieve their third goal.

65' - HAALAND SCORES! (2-1)

The Norwegian star took advantage of a great play in the left side of Arsenal's area and scored the second goal for City.

64' - There is uncertainty on which team will win (1-1)

Both teams are playing oustandingly and there is expectation for the development of the game.

62' - Arsenal hit the post (1-1)

Eze appeared for the first time in the game and was with a shot to the left post of Donnarumma.

60' - HAVERTZ MISSES A CLEAR CHANCE! (1-1)

After a couple of minutes that City pressed Arsenal, the Gunners found a space to create a clear chance that Kai Havertz couldn't take advantage from.

57' - Arsenal don't have a chance to create dangerous attacks (1-1)

The pressing is high on Arsenal's area and City are closer to score than the Gunners.

55' - City are controlling the game (1-1)

Despite some attempts to play with a counterattack, Arsenal are seeing how Manchester City have taken the ball and are trying to score their second goal.

52' - Doku has a clear chance (1-1)

After a beautiful play from Cherki in the area, Doku was right in front of Raya's goal, but he shot softly to his hand and Arsenal saved a clear chance for City.

50' - Arsenal are not clear on passing (1-1)

Eze is not playing his best game so far and he has struggled to deliver the ball. That has created chances for Manchester City.

48' - HAALAND HIT THE POST (1-1)

After the corner and multiple rebounds, Haaland shot and the ball hit the post.

47' - City play with the ball in the beginning of the second half (1-1)

With Cherki and Semenyo, City have created the first chance of the second half and a corner kick was granted.

45' - Second half underway! (1-1)

City and Arsenal will define this game at Etihad Stadium in the second half. Arsenal made a substitution: Martinelli enters for Madueke.

First half stats

The score is currently Manchester City 1–1 Arsenal. It has been a breathless 45 minutes, with both teams finding the net in a high-intensity battle that lived up to the pre-match hype.

  • Possession: Manchester City 56% | Arsenal 44%

  • Total Shots: Manchester City 8 | Arsenal 5

  • Shots on Target: Manchester City 3 | Arsenal 2

  • Corners: Manchester City 3 | Arsenal 2

  • Fouls Committed: Manchester City 6 | Arsenal 5

  • Yellow Cards: 1 (Bernardo Silva, MCI - 38')

  • Pass Accuracy: Manchester City 89% | Arsenal 82%

45+1' - Halftime (1-1)

After an intense first half, Anthony Taylor sent everyone to the locker rooms to plan the second half.

45' - Additional time (1-1)

One minute of additional time.

43' - City keep creating danger situations (1-1)

They are finishing the first half with a lof of pressure over Arsenal's area. Two corners in the last two minutes, but without scoring.

40' - The Gunners lead in corners (1-1)

With four corners over one, Arsenal lead that statistic over City.

37' - Arsenal's defense is containing City's attack (1-1)

Cherki, Silva and Doku are creating danger in Arsenal's area, but the defenders have been playing outstandingly.

35' - Mosquera sees the first yellow card (1-1)

Arsenal's defender sees the first yellow card of the game.

32' - Bernardo Silva wakes up (1-1)

After different names were trying in the offense, captain Bernardo Silva woke up and created a dangerous situation. Marc Guehi has appeared in offense too.

30' - A decent match in Manchester (1-1)

The battle for the first place in the Premier League has created plenty of buzz in England.

28' - Madueke keeps pressing City's defenders (1-1)

The uncertainty is in the air at Etihad Stadium, as both defenses are making plenty of mistakes, and Madueke is creating them for Arsenal.

25' - Arsenal keep waiting for City's attacks (1-1)

With City trying hard to score the second goal, Arsenal wait for a counterattack to try and win the game in the first half.

23' - Doku keeps creating danger (1-1)

Mosquera can't take what Doku is doing in the left side of the field and City are trusting in him to create dangerous situations.

21' - Both teams slowed down again (1-1)

After the last frenetic minutes in the game, both teams are now analyzing how to face the remaining minutes of the first half.

17' - HAVERTZ TIES! (1-1)

Donnarumma's incredible mistake ends in the first goal for Arsenal.

16' - CHERKI SCORES! (1-0)

A great play for Cherki ends in the first goal of the game for City.

15' - A high-stakes matchup in the first 15 minutes (0-0)

Both teams are playing knowing that the title is just around the corner and the victory is needed to lift the trophy at the end of the season. Still goalless.

12' - All the corner kicks have been for Arsenal (0-0)

Three corner kicks have happened and all of them have been for Arsenal. That's their best way to press Manchester City so far.

10' - The game slows down a little (0-0)

Despite both sides started with intensity, Manchester City have decreased their pressure on Arsenal's defense, but Jeremy Doku is one of the dangerous players for the locals.

8' - An intense matchup as expected (0-0)

Both teams have created dangerous situations in the game. Haaland and Havertz have been crucial in the attack for both sides.

6' - Two mistakes in less than one minute (0-0)

Arsenal had a counterattack and Donnarumma made a mistake that led to two corner kicks for the Gunners. 

4' - Haaland almost scored (0-0)

A mistake from David Raya was almost taken by Haaland and City was closed to score.

2' - City take advantage of playing at home (0-0)

The supporters from Manchester City are chanting and making pressure to Arsenal's players.

0' - First half underway! (0-0)

The referee blew the whistle and the first half of this crucial game is underway.

Players on the pitch!

Everything is set to start in this crucial game between Manchester City and Arsenal.

Why is Bukayo Saka not playing today vs Manchester City?

Bukayo Saka won’t be playing for Arsenal in their game against Manchester City due to injury. He adds another game in which he will not be able for the Gunners this season.

Gunners' scenarios against Manchester City

While several scenarios could unfold in Arsenal’s high-stakes clash with Manchester City today, a victory is essential if the Gunners want to maintain control of their own destiny. Securing three points at the Etihad is the only way to ensure they aren't relying on outside results during the final stretch of the Premier League title race.

Arsenal lineup

Arsenal starting XI: David Raya; Cristian Mosquera, William Saliba, Gabriel, Piero Hincapie; Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Martin Zubimendi; Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze, Kai Havertz.

Manchester City lineup

Manchester City starting XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Marc Guehi, Abdukodir Khusanov, Nico O'Reilly; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Ryan Cherki; Antoine Semenyo, Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland.

Today's referees

Anthony Taylor has been appointed to officiate the clash between Manchester City and Arsenal. He will be joined on the field by Gary Beswick and Ian Hussin, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.

Full officiating team:

  • Referee: Anthony Taylor
  • Assistant Referees: Gary Beswick and Ian Hussin
  • Fourth Official: Paul Tierney
  • VAR: John Brooks
  • Assistant VAR: Stuart Burt

Kickoff time and where to watch

Manchester City vs Arsenal will get underway at the Etihad Stadium at 11:30 AM (ET).

DirecTV Stream will be the one of the options to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal in the USA. Other options: Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, NBC and Telemundo.

Manchester City and Arsenal clash at Premier League Matchday 33

Welcome to our live blog of the Premier League! Manchester City host Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium, with both teams looking for a win that help them to lift the trophy at the end of the season.

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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