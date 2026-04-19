Manchester City vs Arsenal LIVE:Haaland gives his team a chance to win the 2025-26 Premier League! (2-1)

The second half has started at the Etihad with Manchester City and Arsenal facing for the first place. With Bukayo Saka’s absence confirmed and the 2025-26 Premier League title hanging in the balance, both sides are underway in a high-stakes fixture where a victory is essential to keep championship aspirations alive in this dramatic season finale.

With only a razor-thin margin separating them in the standings, City and Arsenal face off in a direct battle for domestic supremacy. Following a dominant campaign, the Gunners have recently dropped crucial points, making today’s result a non-negotiable must-win as the Citizens look to close the gap for first place.

Follow all the action, key highlights, and every goal as it happens with our live-blog coverage here on Bolavip US.