Where to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Aston Villa and Tottenham face each other a Matchday 35 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

It’s a high-stakes showdown with major implications at both ends of the table as Aston Villa meet Tottenham Hotspur in a rivalry clash. Villa hold an edge over Brighton but still need points to lock in their UEFA Champions League spot.

Facing the Unai Emery side will be Tottenham, who still sit in the relegation zone with 34 points, but have a golden chance to jump West Ham and move out of danger, making this a must-win for both sides.

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When will the Aston Villa vs Tottenham match be played?

Aston Villa play against Tottenham this Sunday, May 3, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 35. Kickoff is set for 2:00 PM (ET).

Youri Tielemans of Aston Villa – Carl Recine/Getty Images

Aston Villa vs Tottenham: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Tottenham the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Sling Blue, USA Network, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV.