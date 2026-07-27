NY Giants training camp: Location and key dates ahead of 2026 NFL season

As a new era begins under John Harbaugh, the New York Giants head to The Greenbrier with crucial roster decisions and preseason milestones on the horizon. Here's everything to know before the 2026 NFL season kicks into gear.

The New York Giants are preparing to open one of the most unusual training camps. With John Harbaugh taking charge for his first summer as head coach, every practice will be closely monitored as the organization begins a new era.

Instead of remaining at their usual headquarters in East Rutherford, the franchise will hold training camp at The Greenbrier Resort Sports Performance Center in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

The temporary move is the result of ongoing construction at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center and infrastructure work around MetLife Stadium related to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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When does the Giants’ 2026 training camp start?

The New York Giants’ 2026 training camp officially begins on July 28, when veterans report to The Greenbrier Resort Sports Performance Center in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. Rookies arrived earlier, on July 23.

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants warms up prior to a game (Source: Ian Maule/Getty Images)

The camp marks a unique offseason for the Giants. For the first time in years, the team is holding training camp away from its headquarters in East Rutherford, New Jersey, due to ongoing renovations at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

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Instead, players and coaches will spend nearly two weeks at The Greenbrier, a venue that previously hosted several NFL teams during training camp. It also represents John Harbaugh’s first training camp as the Giants’ head coach.

The former Ravens coach will use the practices to install his systems while evaluating a revamped roster that includes rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart and several offseason additions. Position battles, player development and injury updates are expected to dominate the headlines before preseason games begin.

What are the key dates for the Giants’ 2026 training camp?

The Giants’ training camp schedule includes reporting dates, six public practices and the start of preseason play. Fans attending practices should note that gates open at 12:30 PM ET, with on-field workouts beginning at 1:30 PM ET.

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