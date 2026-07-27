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Ben Steele fired by Commanders: More details behind TEs coach decision emerge

Dan Quinn, head coach of the Washington Commanders, will have to enter the 2026 NFL season with a new TE coach following the firing of Ben Steele.

Ben Steele former Washington Commanders TE's coach.
© Julio Aguilar/Getty ImagesBen Steele former Washington Commanders TE's coach.

The 2026 NFL season has not officially begun yet for the Washington Commanders, and changes within Dan Quinn‘s staff are already starting to emerge. The franchise made Ben Steele’s firing public through a brief message on X, meaning they will now have to find his replacement as TE coach.

What exactly happened with Steele? According to Virginia court records, the tight ends coach was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the first days of June. Additionally, it was reported that he refused a blood or breath test and was charged with obstructing or resisting an officer without force, meaning he also faces charges related to that situation.

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The Athletic reporter Nicki Jhabvala also reported through X that the Washington Commanders let Ben Steele go due to a violation of team policy. Finally, she added that Dan Quinn himself will announce Steele’s replacement on Tuesday, July 28.

Who could be the next TE coach for the Commanders?

Ben Steele’s dismissal from his position now leaves the question of who will take over during the 2026 NFL season to coach a department that head coach Dan Quinn is putting a lot of effort into developing.

Dan Quinn Washington Commanders HC

Dan Quinn, Head Coach of Washington Commanders holds a press conference.

Although the natural replacement will be announced in the coming hours, according to NBC 4 Sports journalist JP Finlay, Wes Welker (Offensive Assistant) coached tight ends during the Commanders’ latest minicamp. Could he ultimately be an option for the position?

See also

Ravens waive Diego Pavia: Potential fits for undrafted rookie QB

Dan Quinn’s top assistants

Dan Quinn has trusted these coaches to accompany him through what will undoubtedly be a highly competitive season, not only in the NFC East but throughout the entire league.

  • David Blough – Offensive Coordinator
  • Bobby Engram – Wide Receivers Coach
  • Anthony Lynn – Running Backs Coach
  • Darnell Stapleton – Offensive Line Coach
  • D.J. Williams – Quarterbacks Coach
  • Daronte Jones – Defensive Coordinator
  • Larry Izzo – Special Teams Coordinator

Commanders are already thinking about next season

The 2026 NFL training camp is the toughest stage of preparation for teams around the league, and it is where the foundation for what will come in Week 1 begins to take shape. Dan Quinn is waiting for his veteran players on Tuesday, July 28, when they will join the rookies at Commanders Park in Ashburn, Virginia.

Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh
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