Penguins reportedly will not offer Erik Karlsson a new contract

Erik Karlsson was one of the biggest reasons the Penguins returned to the playoffs, but his future in Pittsburgh may already be decided.

The Pittsburgh Penguins surprised much of the NHL during the 2025-26 season. What many expected to be the beginning of a rebuilding year instead turned into an impressive playoff run, as the Penguins caught fire late in the season behind veteran leaders Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Erik Karlsson.

Pittsburgh’s remarkable push revived hopes that the Pens could make one more Stanley Cup run with their veteran core. Karlsson, in particular, played one of the most important roles on the roster, stepping up when Crosby missed time through injury and Malkin dealt with suspensions during the season.

Despite exceeding expectations, however, the Penguins’ dream ended in heartbreaking fashion after a crushing playoff defeat to the Philadelphia Flyers. Now, with another important offseason underway, attention has shifted to Karlsson’s long-term future with the organization.

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Penguins reportedly won’t extend Erik Karlsson

According to a report from Josh Yohe, the Pittsburgh Pittsburgh are not expected to negotiate a new contract with Erik Karlsson before his current deal expires. “I’d be surprised if they give Erik Karlsson a new deal after this season, despite his brilliance.”

Penguins face an important decision

Erik Karlsson remains one of the Penguins’ most valuable players, but his current contract expires after the 2026-27 NHL season. That leaves Pittsburgh facing a significant decision.

The franchise could keep Karlsson for one final playoff push before allowing him to become a free agent, or it could eventually explore trade possibilities rather than risk losing him without receiving anything in return.

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For now, though, the latest report indicates the Penguins are comfortable entering the season without discussing an extension, even after Karlsson proved he can still perform at an elite level when the team needs him most.