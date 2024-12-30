Where to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Manchester United will face off against Newcastle in a Matchday 19 showdown in the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the United States can enjoy the excitement with multiple broadcast and streaming options at their disposal. Here’s a look at the kickoff times and where to tune in.

Watch Manchester United vs Newcastle online for FREE in the US on Fubo

Manchester United and Newcastle will face off in a Premier League clash that pits two teams with fluctuating seasons against each other. United appeared to be finding their rhythm after a thrilling derby win over Manchester City, but they’ve since fallen back and now sit closer to the relegation zone than the coveted cup spots.

While relegation is not an immediate concern, the Red Devils, as part of the Premier League‘s “Big 6,” are expected to compete for European places. Their opponents, Newcastle, have shown recent improvement, climbing to within just one point of the Europa League spots. A win for the Magpies would move them into the top seven, and they’ll be determined to seize the opportunity.

When will the Manchester United vs Newcastle match be played?

Manchester United take on Newcastle this Monday, December 30, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 19. Kickoff is set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Anthony Gordon of Newcastle – IMAGO / Colorsport

Manchester United vs Newcastle: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 APM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Manchester United and Newcastle in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: USA Network, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.