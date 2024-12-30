Where to watch Ipswich vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Ipswich and Chelsea will face each other in a Matchday 19 showdown in the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the United States can enjoy the excitement with multiple broadcast and streaming options at their disposal. Here’s a look at the kickoff times and where to tune in.

Chelsea, reeling from their derby defeat to Fulham, find themselves trailing significantly behind Liverpool, who have been in dominant form with a 2-0 win over Leicester on Matchday 18 followed by a commanding 5-0 victory against West Ham on Matchday 19.

The Blues are under immense pressure to secure maximum points and close the gap at the top of the standings. Their next challenge comes against Ipswich, a team battling relegation and currently four points behind Wolverhampton. Ipswich will be desperate to grind out at least a draw to inch closer to safety, setting the stage for a high-stakes encounter.

When will the Ipswich vs Chelsea match be played?

Ipswich will host Chelsea this Monday, December 30, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 19. Kickoff is set for 2:45 PM (ET).

Kalvin Phillips of Ipswich Town – IMAGO / News Images

Ipswich vs Chelsea: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 APM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Ipswich vs Chelsea in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Ipswich and Chelsea the USA on Peacock Premium.