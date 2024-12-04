Where to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Newcastle will play against Liverpool in a Matchday 14 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the USA can catch every moment of the action with a variety of broadcast and streaming options available. Here’s a breakdown of kickoff times and how to watch.

Liverpool delivered a statement win on Matchday 13, defeating title rivals Manchester City to extend their lead atop the Premier League table. The victory pushed the Reds nine points clear of their nearest challengers, Arsenal and Chelsea, solidifying their position as the team to beat.

Next up, Liverpool face Newcastle, a side sitting mid-table with 19 points but just three shy of the coveted international cup spots. Newcastle will look to close that gap, but taking down the league leaders is no small task.

When will the Newcastle vs Liverpool match be played?

Newcastle take on Liverpool this Wednesday, December 4, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 14. Kickoff is set for 2:30 PM (ET).

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle – IMAGO / News Images

Newcastle vs Liverpool: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Newcastle and Liverpool in the USA on Peacock Premium.