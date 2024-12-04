Trending topics:
Premier League

Where to watch Southampton vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Southampton will host Chelsea in a Matchday 14 showdown in the 2024/2025 Premier League. Find out here how to catch the game, with kickoff times and broadcast information available for both television and streaming platforms.

Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea
© IMAGO / VisionhausEnzo Fernandez of Chelsea

By Leonardo Herrera

Southampton and Chelsea are set to square off in a Matchday 14 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the USA can catch every moment of the action with a variety of broadcast and streaming options available. Here’s a breakdown of kickoff times and how to watch.

[Watch Southampton vs Chelsea online in the US on Peacock]

Chelsea and Southampton are set to clash in a matchup between two teams at opposite ends of the Premier League standings. Chelsea, riding high after a solid win over Aston Villa, have climbed to 25 points—still nine points shy of league leaders Liverpool but now tied for second place with Arsenal.

The Blues are eager to maintain their momentum and chip away at Liverpool’s lead. On the other hand, Southampton face an uphill battle. Anchored at the bottom of the table with just five points from one win, two draws, and ten losses, the Saints are desperate for a turnaround to keep their hopes of survival alive.

When will the Southampton vs Chelsea match be played?

Southampton play against Chelsea this Wednesday, December 4, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 14. Kickoff is set for 2:30 PM (ET).

Kyle Walker-Peters of Southampton – IMAGO / Sportimage

Kyle Walker-Peters of Southampton – IMAGO / Sportimage

Southampton vs Chelsea: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Southampton vs Chelsea in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Southampton and Chelsea in the USA on Peacock Premium

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

