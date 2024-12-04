Where to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Arsenal face off against Manchester United in a Matchday 14 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the USA can catch every moment of the action with a variety of broadcast and streaming options available. Here’s a breakdown of kickoff times and how to watch.

One of the standout matchups of Matchday 14 pits two Big Six rivals against each other in what promises to be an exciting clash. Arsenal, fresh off a commanding 5-2 win over West Ham, sit in second place alongside Chelsea with 25 points.

However, the Gunners remain nine points adrift of league leaders Liverpool and will be eager to keep the pressure on with another victory. Meanwhile, Manchester United are riding high after a dominant 4-0 victory over Everton. With their sights set on securing a spot in European competition, the Red Devils will be pushing hard to claim the three points.

When will the Arsenal vs Manchester United match be played?

Arsenal take on Manchester United this Wednesday, December 4, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 14. Kickoff is set for 3:15 PM (ET).

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester United in the USA on Peacock Premium.