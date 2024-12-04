Trending topics:
Premier League

Where to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Arsenal will face Manchester United in a Matchday 14 showdown in the 2024/2025 Premier League. Find out here how to catch the game, with kickoff times and broadcast information available for both television and streaming platforms.

Jorginho of Arsenal
© IMAGO / SportimageJorginho of Arsenal

By Leonardo Herrera

Arsenal face off against Manchester United in a Matchday 14 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the USA can catch every moment of the action with a variety of broadcast and streaming options available. Here’s a breakdown of kickoff times and how to watch.

[Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United online in the US on Peacock]

One of the standout matchups of Matchday 14 pits two Big Six rivals against each other in what promises to be an exciting clash. Arsenal, fresh off a commanding 5-2 win over West Ham, sit in second place alongside Chelsea with 25 points.

However, the Gunners remain nine points adrift of league leaders Liverpool and will be eager to keep the pressure on with another victory. Meanwhile, Manchester United are riding high after a dominant 4-0 victory over Everton. With their sights set on securing a spot in European competition, the Red Devils will be pushing hard to claim the three points.

Advertisement

When will the Arsenal vs Manchester United match be played?

Arsenal take on Manchester United this Wednesday, December 4, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 14. Kickoff is set for 3:15 PM (ET).

Advertisement
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United – IMAGO / News Images

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United – IMAGO / News Images

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester United in the USA on Peacock Premium

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

NFL News: Kyle Shanahan breaks silence, makes strong statement about 49ers' disappointing season
NFL

NFL News: Kyle Shanahan breaks silence, makes strong statement about 49ers' disappointing season

NHL News: Sidney Crosby teammate notes important change on Penguins after win vs Panthers
NHL

NHL News: Sidney Crosby teammate notes important change on Penguins after win vs Panthers

Yankees or Mets? Red Sox could be out of the Juan Soto sweepstakes as new report surfaces
MLB

Yankees or Mets? Red Sox could be out of the Juan Soto sweepstakes as new report surfaces

NCAAF News: Dan Lanning wins recruitment battle against Gators and secures key player for Ducks
College Football

NCAAF News: Dan Lanning wins recruitment battle against Gators and secures key player for Ducks

Better Collective Logo