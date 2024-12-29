Trending topics:
Premier League

Where to watch West Ham vs Liverpool live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

West Ham take on Liverpool in a Matchday 19 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the game, including kickoff times and details on TV and streaming options.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah
© IMAGO / SportimageLiverpool's Mohamed Salah

West Ham and Liverpool are set to clash in a Matchday 19 showdown in the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the United States can enjoy the excitement with multiple broadcast and streaming options at their disposal. Here’s a look at the kickoff times and where to tune in.

[Watch West Ham vs Liverpool online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Liverpool had a strong Boxing Day, securing a 3-1 victory over Leicester while Chelsea stumbled in a derby loss to Fulham, leaving the Reds six points clear at the top of the table. Arsenal are now their closest challengers with 36 points, but Liverpool still have a game in hand, which could stretch their lead to nine points.

Next up, Liverpool face an improving West Ham side that has clawed its way out of the relegation zone. The Hammers are determined to continue their climb, but they’ll face a tough challenge trying to take points off the league leaders.

When will the West Ham vs Liverpool match be played?

West Ham face Liverpool this Sunday, December 29, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 19. Kickoff is set for 12:15 PM (ET).

Tomas Soucek of West Ham – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Tomas Soucek of West Ham – IMAGO / NurPhoto

West Ham vs Liverpool: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:15 PM

CT: 11:15 AM

MT: 10:15 AM

PT: 9:15 AM

How to watch West Ham vs Liverpool in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between West Ham and Liverpool in the USA on Fubo (free trial)Other options: USA Network, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.

