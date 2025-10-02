Lionel Messi at risk of losing key Argentina teammate for October friendlies in the USA

Argentina will play October friendlies during the FIFA window as part of their 2026 World Cup preparations in the USA. However, Lionel Messi could be without a key teammate after he suffered muscle discomfort during warmups before a Europa League match.

On Matchday 2 of the UEFA Europa League, Aston Villa faced Feyenoord, but Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez was a surprise absentee. The Argentine goalkeeper was set to start, but a calf strain suffered during warmups forced him to withdraw at the last moment.

With Lionel Scaloni set to announce Argentina’s squad for the October friendlies against Venezuela on the 10th and Puerto Rico on the 13th, Martinez could be a significant doubt. Because of this setback, the Aston Villa goalkeeper will undergo medical tests to determine the extent of the injury and how long he will be out of action.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If Dibu is unable to join Argentina for the upcoming friendlies, potential replacements include Walter Benitez of Crystal Palace or Geronimo Rulli of Olympique Marseille, both viewed as candidates to step in for the World Cup–winning goalkeeper.

Emiliano Martinez during a 2026 World Cup Qualifier match. (Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

Advertisement

More Argentina friendlies scheduled in the US

The October matchups against Venezuela and Puerto Rico won’t be Argentina’s only appearances in the United States. As part of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup, Lionel Scaloni’s squad is set for two additional friendlies in June.

Advertisement

see also Report: Messi’s Argentina, Yamal’s Spain have to rule out one stadium for 2026 Finalissima

Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), confirmed that Messi and Argentina will take on Mexico and Honduras, with venues still to be determined.

Advertisement

“While we’re still waiting for March fixtures, we already have the June warm-ups confirmed against Mexico and Honduras. Both will be played here in the U.S., with stadiums still to be finalized,” Tapia told Argentine outlet Olé.

As Tapia noted, Argentina’s March 2026 opponents have not yet been confirmed, but the reigning world champions already know part of their pre-World Cup schedule.

Advertisement