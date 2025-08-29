After being ignored by Manchester United, Emiliano Martinez could join a Champions League team

Emiliano Martinez’s future is back in the spotlight. Despite long-standing links to Manchester United, the Premier League club ultimately decided against pursuing the Argentine goalkeeper, leaving the Aston Villa star open to a potential move to a Champions League side.

Martinez bid farewell to Aston Villa supporters at the end of the 2024/25 season, sparking speculation that his time in Birmingham was coming to an end. While the 2022 World Cup winner was eager for a new challenge, negotiations stalled in the final days of the transfer window.

United made a formal offer for the 32-year-old, but it was structured as a loan deal with a purchase option — a proposal Villa rejected, insisting they would only consider a permanent transfer.

Now, Galatasaray has emerged as a serious contender for Martinez’s signature. According to reports from Turkey, the Istanbul club has already reached out to his representatives to discuss salary demands as they look to replace longtime goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

Fernando Muslera left Galatasaray to join Estudiantes de La Plata from Argentina. (Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

A major draw for Martinez is that Galatasaray will compete in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, while Aston Villa is set for Europe’s second-tier competition. Along with a lucrative offer, the Argentine would arrive as the undisputed starter, making the move even more attractive.

With just over nine months until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Martínez’s next move could be crucial. The goalkeeper wants to enter the tournament in top physical and competitive form, a factor that will heavily influence his decision.

Martinez included in Argentina squad

Despite uncertainty over his club future, Martinez remains a key figure for the Argentina national team. Head coach Lionel Scaloni has named him in the squad for the final two rounds of South American qualifiers against Venezuela and Ecuador. Argentina has already secured qualification, but Scaloni insisted on keeping Martinez in the group.