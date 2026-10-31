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Patriots rule out AJ Brown, TreVeyon Henderson for Week 8 vs Dolphins

The New England Patriots face the Miami Dolphins in Week 8 of the NFL season without two weapons like AJ Brown and TreVeyon Henderson.

A.J. Brown #1 of the New England Patriots
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesA.J. Brown #1 of the New England Patriots

The New England Patriots downgraded wide receiver AJ Brown and running back TreVeyon Henderson to out on Saturday. Both offensive weapons will miss Sunday’s divisional road clash against the Miami Dolphins.

Brown continues to battle bad luck with his health in his debut campaign with New England. A knee issue flared up during workouts this week, compounding the ankle injury that previously cost him four games.

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The star wideout sat out practice on Thursday and Friday after participating on Wednesday. Head coach staff members determined Brown cannot play vs Dolphins, leaving quarterback Drake Maye without his primary boundary target.

TreVeyon Henderson’s absence is not as rough as Brown’s

Henderson will miss Sunday’s AFC East battle after failing to overcome a persistent illness. The second-year running back skipped consecutive practices this week before team doctors ruled him out.

Fortunately for New England, the backfield remains well-equipped to withstand Henderson’s short-term absence. Rhamondre Stevenson will shoulder the primary rushing workload against a vulnerable Miami defensive front.

See also

Mike Vrabel addresses Patriots’ turnovers as a growing concern: ‘It’s an embarrassment’

Pats WR depth chart vs Dolphins without Brown is thin

Brown’s absence completely guts New England’s receiving corps ahead of kickoff. Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins already sit on injured reserve, leaving the depth chart dangerously depleted.

Slot wideout DeMario Douglas now takes over as Maye‘s top remaining passing target. Rookies Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III must step up into heavy boundary snaps against Miami’s secondary.

Key takeaways

  • The Patriots downgraded AJ Brown and TreVeyon Henderson to out on Saturday.
  • TreVeyon Henderson was ruled out due to a persistent illness.
  • DeMario Douglas becomes Drake Maye’s top target with New England’s receivers depleted.
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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