Why isn’t Moises Caicedo playing today for Chelsea vs Arsenal in Matchday 3 of 2026-27 Premier League?

Moises Caicedo, who ultimately failed to recover from his injury, was not even included in manager Xabi Alonso's squad for the Matchday 3 Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal.

Chelsea visit Arsenal on Matchday 3 of the Premier League with a notable absence not only from the starting lineup but also from the squad. Moises Caicedo, who failed to recover from his muscle injury, was ultimately not included in Xabi Alonso’s squad.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed through his X account that Levi Colwill will take his place on the bench. Both Chelsea and the Gunners will be looking for their third consecutive win in the competition.

These are the 11 players the manager will field at the Emirates Stadium: Emiliano Martinez; Josh Acheampong, Maxence Lacroix, Wesley Fofana; Pedro Neto, Reece James, Romeo Lavia, Jorrel Hato; Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer, João Pedro.

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What injury is Caicedo dealing with?

Moi Caicedo has been dealing with a recurring physical setback that originally kept him out of Chelsea’s season openers against Fulham and Luton. He managed to make his return as a substitute against Brighton on Sunday, August 30th, but he had to be subbed off after just 14 minutes when the issue flared back up.

Moises Caicedo of Chelsea FC reacts during the preseason friendly between Chelsea and Juventus.

While Chelsea hasn’t disclosed the exact nature of the injury, manager Xabi Alonso noted it wasn’t a new problem, and after failing a late fitness test, Caicedo was ultimately ruled out of today’s clash against Arsenal.

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What’s next for Chelsea beyond Arsenal?

Facing Arsenal away from home could mean a high-risk matchup where anything can happen. However, beyond this crucial game, Alonso’s Chelsea have a series of matches ahead in which they will have to keep moving forward to maintain their title ambitions, not only in the 2026-27 Premier League but also in other competitions.