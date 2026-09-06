Everton vs Manchester United: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Premier League game on September 6, 2026

Everton host Manchester United at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Premier League Matchweek 3, with both sides looking to build momentum early in the season. Find out how to watch the clash live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Everton vs Manchester United Tournament Premier League Date Sunday, September 6, 2026 Time 9:00 AM ET / 6:00 PM PT TV Channels USA Network, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

How to watch Everton vs Manchester United in the USA

Everton vs Manchester United will be available live in the United States on USA Network and Telemundo. For streaming, viewers can watch the game through Fubo and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

Can I watch Everton vs Manchester United for free?

Fubo is currently advertising a free option for Everton vs Manchester United, with its match page showing “Try for free” and “$0 Today.” However, the platform’s official help page states that 5-day free-trial availability and length vary.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Everton and Manchester United arrive at Hill Dickinson Stadium with early-season momentum to protect. David Moyes’ side have taken four points from their opening two Premier League matches, beating Crystal Palace 2-0 before a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth, where James Tarkowski scored a late equalizer.

Lisandro Martinez of Manchester United during the Premier League 2026/27 match (Source: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

A victory would move Everton to seven points from their first three games and reinforce their strong start. Manchester United have three points after two games and still have plenty to prove under Michael Carrick.

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The Red Devils opened the campaign with a 2-0 defeat at newly promoted Hull City, but responded in spectacular fashion by beating Ipswich Town 5-2 at Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick in that comeback, giving United an opportunity to turn an inconsistent start into a winning run.

The match also comes with an important squad-building storyline for Everton. The Toffees finished the transfer window with significant depth concerns, particularly in attack, after selling Beto and Iliman Ndiaye without securing all of their preferred replacements.

Moyes has publicly described his squad as “real small”, while a late attempt to bring in Folarin Balogun collapsed. Jack Grealish, who joined Everton on loan from Manchester City, could therefore have an increasingly important role as the season progresses.

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Everton vs Manchester United: Predicted Lineups

Everton (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Vitaliy Mykolenko, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, Merlin Rohl; James Garner, Harrison Armstrong; Brennan Johnson, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Tyrique George; Thierno Barry.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Senne Lammens; Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot; Youri Tielemans, Kobbie Mainoo; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo; Matheus Cunha.

What time is the Everton vs Manchester United match?

The match kicks off on Sunday, September 6, at 9:00 AM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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