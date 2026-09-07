NY Giants to make imminent cut to make room for DL Dean Lowry on practice squad

With the start of the 2026 NFL season just around the corner, roster moves are still ongoing. As reported by ESPN‘s Jeremy Fowler, the New York Giants plan to add Dean Lowry to their practice squad. However, as Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post notes, the Giants are expected to announce a corresponding move to make room for Lowry since they have already reached the maximum number of veterans allowed on the practice squad.
Lowry is coming off a release by the Pittsburgh Steelers after re-signing with the team on a one-year contract last May. His arrival in New York could give the G-Men a highly experienced player at the position to turn to if the need arises.
John Harbaugh’s philosophy when it comes to building his rosters is well known, with physicality being a key component of his teams. Will the Giants ultimately make the necessary moves to bring Lowry on board?
The Giants’ practice squad
The NFC East will have a Giants team built to compete until the very end. After finalizing their 53-man roster, New York revealed, through its official website, the players who currently make up its practice squad:
Head coach John Harbaugh of the New York Giants
- DL Ben Barten
- WR Braxton Berrios
- WR Dalen Cambre
- FB Grant Finley
- OLB Trace Ford
- OL Jarrod Gray (international)
- QB Jake Haener
- WR Jalin Hyatt
- DB Raheem Layne
- LB Chandler Martin
- OL Ryan Schernecke
- DL Josh Tupou
- DB JT Woods
Lowry’s NFL experience
Entering his 10th NFL season, Dean Lowry spent the bulk of his career in Green Bay, suiting up for the Packers for seven seasons before brief stops with the Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Over nine seasons of action, he compiled a solid résumé across 132 regular-season games (85 starts), recording 271 total tackles (144 solo), 16.5 sacks, 18 pass deflections, 5 fumble recoveries, and 1 interception that he returned for a touchdown.
Which DT does Harbaugh have on his roster?
Heading into the 2026 season under John Harbaugh, the Giants’ interior defensive line features D.J. Reader anchoring the middle alongside experienced hands Shelby Harris and Darius Alexander. They are backed by versatility upfront with Chauncey Golston, Bobby Jamison-Travis, and international pathway rotational lineman Basil C.J. Okoye rounding out the unit.