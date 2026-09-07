NY Giants to make imminent cut to make room for DL Dean Lowry on practice squad

Dean Lowry is one of the names being considered by the New York Giants to bolster their practice squad ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

With the start of the 2026 NFL season just around the corner, roster moves are still ongoing. As reported by ESPN‘s Jeremy Fowler, the New York Giants plan to add Dean Lowry to their practice squad. However, as Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post notes, the Giants are expected to announce a corresponding move to make room for Lowry since they have already reached the maximum number of veterans allowed on the practice squad.

Lowry is coming off a release by the Pittsburgh Steelers after re-signing with the team on a one-year contract last May. His arrival in New York could give the G-Men a highly experienced player at the position to turn to if the need arises.

John Harbaugh’s philosophy when it comes to building his rosters is well known, with physicality being a key component of his teams. Will the Giants ultimately make the necessary moves to bring Lowry on board?

Advertisement

The Giants’ practice squad

The NFC East will have a Giants team built to compete until the very end. After finalizing their 53-man roster, New York revealed, through its official website, the players who currently make up its practice squad:

Head coach John Harbaugh of the New York Giants

DL Ben Barten

WR Braxton Berrios

WR Dalen Cambre

FB Grant Finley

OLB Trace Ford

OL Jarrod Gray (international)

QB Jake Haener

WR Jalin Hyatt

DB Raheem Layne

LB Chandler Martin

OL Ryan Schernecke

DL Josh Tupou

DB JT Woods

Advertisement

Lowry’s NFL experience

Entering his 10th NFL season, Dean Lowry spent the bulk of his career in Green Bay, suiting up for the Packers for seven seasons before brief stops with the Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Over nine seasons of action, he compiled a solid résumé across 132 regular-season games (85 starts), recording 271 total tackles (144 solo), 16.5 sacks, 18 pass deflections, 5 fumble recoveries, and 1 interception that he returned for a touchdown.

Which DT does Harbaugh have on his roster?

Heading into the 2026 season under John Harbaugh, the Giants’ interior defensive line features D.J. Reader anchoring the middle alongside experienced hands Shelby Harris and Darius Alexander. They are backed by versatility upfront with Chauncey Golston, Bobby Jamison-Travis, and international pathway rotational lineman Basil C.J. Okoye rounding out the unit.