NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone addresses Gerrit Cole pitching struggles after loss to Padres

Aaron Boone’s New York Yankees fell to the San Diego Padres, with Gerrit Cole emerging as one of the main storylines of the day for the Pinstripes.

The New York Yankees closed out their series against the San Diego Padres with a narrow 4-3 loss, with Gerrit Cole making MLB history by allowing three consecutive home runs. Aaron Boone addressed the moment, praising the work of his opponent while also highlighting Cole’s ability to handle the adversity and move past it.

“Yeah, probably a couple missed spots,” the manager said to the press. “Tatis put a long at bat on him, eventually got the hanging breaking ball there… thought he did a really good [job] controlling emotions, managing the game and ends up giving us seven strong, but obviously a tough start for us there.“

Boone, who also warned Jasson Dominguez, added: “He just kept executing… made some subtle adjustments. They put some good at-bats together and had some hard contact throughout the day against him, but I thought he managed the game very well and gave us a chance to make a comeback.”

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Undoubtedly, Cole’s performance was far from satisfactory at the start of the game, although sometimes it is just as important to be able to overcome adversity. With the remainder of the regular season ahead, he will need to raise his level of play so that the Yankees can count on him as another reliable option.

Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees pitches against the San Diego Padres.

Cole’s numbers at Petco Park

Gerrit Cole had a wild outing against the Padres in the Yankees’ loss. He went 7 full innings, allowing 4 earned runs on 6 hits with 3 strikeouts and zero walks. The kicker, though, was the long ball: Cole gave up 4 home runs in total, including back-to-back-to-back jacks to open the very first inning.

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Despite settling down to throw a solid 84 pitches overall, those early solo shots ultimately handed him the loss, dropping his record to 8-8. “I think that they put really good swings on the ball… Sometimes it is what it is, and you gotta separate that from doing your job, and that’s taking it one pitch at a time and leaving the mistakes behind and keep working, so just got back to work,” he said.

Rest up and keep going

Up next for Aaron Boone‘s squad, the Yankees kick off a three-game home set against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium from September 8–10, followed immediately by a crosstown Subway Series matchup hosting the New York Mets from September 11–13, before heading out on the road to face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field from September 14–16.