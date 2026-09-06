Arsenal vs Chelsea: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Premier League game on September 6, 2026

Arsenal host Chelsea at Emirates Stadium in a Matchweek 3 London derby between two unbeaten sides. With both teams perfect after two games, find out how to watch the Premier League clash live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Arsenal vs Chelsea Tournament Premier League Date Sunday, September 6, 2026 Time 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT TV Channels USA Network, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea in the USA

Arsenal vs Chelsea will be available live in the United States on USA Network and Telemundo. For streaming, the Premier League matchup can be watched through Fubo and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Chelsea for free?

Fubo is currently advertising a 5-day free-trial option for Arsenal vs Chelsea, with its match page showing the game on Telemundo and an option to “Try for free – cancel anytime”.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Arsenal and Chelsea both have six points from their opening two Premier League matches, making this one of the earliest tests of the season for two clubs with ambitions near the top of the table.

Arsenal, the reigning champions, have beaten Coventry City and Aston Villa without conceding, while Chelsea opened with wins over Fulham and Brighton. A victory at the Emirates would put either side on nine points and provide an important early statement in the title race.

Bruno Guimaraes of Arsenal during the Premier League 2026/27 match (Source: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

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The matchup is particularly intriguing because of the contrast in the teams’ starts. Arsenal have combined four goals with two clean sheets, while Chelsea have produced a much more open attack, scoring seven goals in their first two league games.

Xabi Alonso has therefore made an immediate impact at Chelsea, but the trip to Arsenal represents a significantly stronger test of whether the Blues are ready to challenge the established contenders. The Premier League itself has identified that question as one of the key storylines of Matchweek 3.

There is also a major tactical storyline on the touchline. Mikel Arteta and Alonso will meet in a competitive Premier League match for the first time, despite their long-standing friendship from their days in Spain.

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Alonso inherited a Chelsea side that finished 10th last season and has introduced a different approach, while Arteta is trying to keep Arsenal at the top after winning the 2025-26 Premier League title.

What time is the Arsenal vs Chelsea match?

The match kicks off on Sunday, September 6, at 11:30 AM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 11:30 AM

Central Time: 10:30 AM

Mountain Time: 9:30 AM

Pacific Time: 8:30 AM