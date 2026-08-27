Chelsea vs Luton Town: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for EFL Cup game on August 27, 2026

Chelsea host Luton Town at Stamford Bridge in a Carabao Cup second-round clash on August 27. Xabi Alonso's side are coming off a Premier League win, while Luton seek a major cup upset. Find out how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Chelsea vs Luton Town Tournament EFL Cup Date Thursday, August 27, 2026 Time 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Paramount+

How to watch Chelsea vs Luton Town in the USA

Chelsea vs Luton Town will be available to stream live on Paramount+ in the United States. There is no separate traditional U.S. television channel listed for this particular Chelsea-Luton game.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Luton Town for free?

No, there is currently no free way to watch Chelsea vs Luton Town legally in the United States. The Carabao Cup second-round match is listed as a Paramount+ event, meaning a paid subscription is required to access the live stream.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Chelsea begin their 2026-27 Carabao Cup campaign against Luton Town at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues entering the competition in the second round. It is an important opportunity for Xabi Alonso to start his first cup run in charge of Chelsea and continue the positive momentum from the team’s opening Premier League victory.

Cole Palmer of Chelsea during the Premier League 2026/27 match (Source: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea beat Fulham 3-2 on Monday, with new signing Morgan Rogers scoring on his competitive debut alongside goals from Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer. The fixture also gives them a chance to make an early statement in a competition they have won five times, although their most recent League Cup triumph came in the 2014-15 season.

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The Blues will be looking to avoid an early exit, particularly because they will not have European competition to contend with this season. Chelsea’s own season preview describes the Luton tie as the start of their 66th League Cup campaign.

For Luton Town, this is a major opportunity to produce one of the biggest upsets of the second round. The Hatters are now competing in League One after consecutive relegations, but they have made a strong start to the new campaign and are currently among the division’s promotion contenders.

Facing a Premier League opponent at Stamford Bridge gives Jack Wilshere‘s team a chance to test itself against a much higher level of opposition while potentially reaching the third round of the Carabao Cup.

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What time is the Chelsea vs Luton Town match?

The Chelsea vs Luton Town match kicks off on Thursday, August 27, at 2:30 PM ET. The game will be played at Stamford Bridge in London and is Chelsea’s second-round fixture in the 2026-27 Carabao Cup.

Eastern Time: 2:30 PM

Central Time: 1:30 PM

Mountain Time: 12:30 PM

Pacific Time: 11:30 AM