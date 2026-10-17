Why was Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez subbed off during Everton vs. Chelsea 2026–27 Premier League Matchday 7?

During the Premier League fixture between Everton and Chelsea in the 2026–27 season, goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez was subbed off unexpectedly.

An unexpected injury forced a key change during Matchday 7 of the 2026–27 Premier League season between Everton and Chelsea. In the second half, Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez suffered a head-to-head collision with an Everton player and was immediately substituted.

Mike Penders came on to replace Martinez, who was promptly pulled by the medical staff for evaluation under concussion protocols following the heavy blow.

Chelsea enters the fixture chasing a critical away victory to keep pushing up the Premier League table. Through six matches, the Blues hold a 3-1-2 record in league play.

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Emiliano Martinez of Chelsea clashes with Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton.

Martinez’s impact at Chelsea

Since making his debut in a 4–3 victory over Brighton, the World Cup winner has anchored Chelsea’s backline across six Premier League starts, bringing veteran authority and shot-stopping reliability to Stamford Bridge.

Through his first six league outings, Martinez has compiled 19 saves, highlighted by back-to-back four-save performances in a 5–1 win against Bournemouth and a 2–0 clean sheet away at Everton. Though he was substituted late in the Everton match with a minor knock, his immediate integration into the starting XI has provided crucial stability for Chelsea’s defensive unit.

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Martinez’s injury history

‘Dibu’ Martinez has built a reputation for remarkable durability. While he has rarely suffered long-term, debilitating injuries, he has dealt with his share of muscle strains, minor knocks, and periods of playing through significant discomfort. Here is a look at the key injury milestones across his career:

Early-career thigh strains (2015–2016): During loan spells away from Arsenal—including stints at Rotherham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers—Martinez suffered recurring thigh muscle issues that sidelined him for several weeks at a time.

Head collision and concussion (October 2022): While playing for Aston Villa against Newcastle United, Martinez took a blow to the head from teammate Tyrone Mings’ knee. He was substituted in the first half under concussion protocols and missed one week.

Knee & back discomfort (May 2022 & Dec. 2025): Near the end of the 2021–22 campaign, Martinez dealt with persistent knee joint issues. In late 2025, back tightness forced him to miss a Premier League fixture after pulling up during pre-match warm-ups.

Broken finger (May 2024): Martinez fractured a finger during a pre-match warm-up session in May 2024. Rather than undergoing immediate surgery that would have sidelined him for months, he opted to wear a specialized support splint and played through the injury for both club and country.

Recurrent calf & muscle tweaks (2023–2026): In recent Premier League campaigns, Martinez has periodically managed calf tightness and minor hamstring tweaks that occasionally forced early substitutions or brief one- to two-match rests as a precautionary measure.

Key takeaways

Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez suffered a head collision and was substituted under concussion protocols.

suffered a head collision and was substituted under concussion protocols. Chelsea entered Matchday 7 with a 3-1-2 record in Premier League play.

in Premier League play. Martinez made 19 saves across his first six Premier League starts for Chelsea.