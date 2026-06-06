Why is Emiliano Martinez not playing today for Argentina vs Honduras in 2026 international friendly?

Argentina will play one of their pre–2026 World Cup friendlies against Honduras, without the presence of Emiliano Martinez in the squad.

Argentina begin their preparation for the upcoming 2026 World Cup with their first friendly on North American soil against Honduras. Emiliano Martinez is not included in the predicted lineup, as he is still recovering from a finger fracture and will be rested for these preparation matches.

Juan Musso, currently playing for Atletico Madrid, will take his place when the team steps onto the pitch. Geronimo Rulli, the squad’s third goalkeeper, is the one most likely to start against Iceland in the next match.

Although Dibu Martinez’s injury caused concern within the staff when the news first broke, everything suggests that his recovery is progressing well and he could be available for Argentina’s opening match against Algeria.

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Argentina’s pre–World Cup friendlies

The Argentina national team is putting the final touches on its preparation for the 2026 World Cup with two upcoming friendly matches in the United States. First, the reigning world champions will face Honduras tonight, June 6, at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Lionel Scaloni of Argentina at Estadio Alberto J. Armando in Buenos Aires.

Following that match, Lionel Scaloni’s squad will travel to Alabama to play against Iceland on Tuesday, June 9, at Jordan–Hare Stadium, marking its final warm-up test before making its tournament debut.

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Injured players in Argentina

Argentina are currently navigating a wave of fitness concerns as they wrap up their final World Cup preparations. Manager Lionel Scaloni is keeping a close eye on several key figures—including Emiliano Martinez, Lionel Messi, and Julian Alvarez—who are all working through individual recovery programs, while fullbacks Nahuel Molina and Gonzalo Montiel, along with youngster Nicolas Paz, continue to train on personalized schedules to overcome minor ailments.

However, the most critical blow came from the backline with Leonardo Balerdi out of the tournament completely. The Olympique de Marseille center-back suffered a severe right soleus muscle tear during training, forcing the coaching staff to scramble for a defensive replacement just days before their Group J debut.

Argentina’s World Cup fixtures under Scaloni

Lionel Scaloni and Argentina will begin their title defense in Group J of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, playing all three of their opening matches in the United States. The reigning world champions will debut against Algeria on June 16 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

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Following their opener, La Albiceleste will travel to Texas to face Austria on June 22 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, before wrapping up the group stage at the very same Dallas venue against Jordan on June 27.